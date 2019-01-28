Sarah Jessica Parker has reprised her Sex And The City role for a new Stella Artois advert.

No Cosmo in Carrie's comeback: SJP reprises 'Sex And The City' role for beer ad

The US actress is seen as sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the clip shared on Instagram, while Jeff Bridges appears as his character from The Big Lebowski.

As the well-known music from 'Sex And The City 'plays, Carrie walks into a bar and a waiter asks if she would like a Cosmopolitan.

She replies, "Nope, tonight I'll have a Stella Artois", causing the music to stop, people to spill food and drinks and a fire to start in the kitchen.

Bridges then wanders in, in character as The Dude from The Big Lebowski, and also decides against his favourite White Russian in favour of a Stella.

The pair sit at adjoining tables and congratulate each other on their choice, as the slogan "Change up the usual" appears on the screen.

Stella Artois has teamed up with Water.org to help provide access to clean water and the ad, which will be aired on TV during the Super Bowl this Sunday, February 3, is part of that partnership.

The charity was co-founded by actor Matt Damon 10 years ago and aims to bring safe water and sanitation to poorer areas of the world.

Sharing the clip online, Parker said: "Carrie may have changed drinks, but it's for the cause!"

Bridges wrote on his Twitter feed: "Careful man, there's a beverage here! @SJP and I are bringing back some beloved characters with a twist, because thanks to @stellaartois and @water, when you change up the usual you can do good!"

Press Association