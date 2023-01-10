Nineteen events taking place in Dublin to remember David Bowie

On this day in 2016, the world lost one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, David Bowie.

Seven years on, the annual Dublin Bowie Festival will have 19 events, from January 10-15, to remember the iconic performer.

The selection of special events include live music, a Bowie brunch, drag shows, movies, concerts, documentaries and lots more.

Here’s what Bowie fans can look forward to this week.

Bowie - Icon: Photography by Philippe Auliac

French photographer Philippe Auliac captured the rock icon many times over his long career. Many of these images are now deemed classic portrayals. This exhibition will have over 60 photographs on display as well as an audio-visual screening of rare interviews with the Starman.

Rathfarnham Castle from January 11-29

I Heart Bowie

Whelan’s is hosting a list of guest vocalists and a house band performing some of Bowie’s classic hits and revered album tracks. The collective have been a staple of the festival for many years and there’ll be plenty of surprise guests.

Whelan’s, January 11, 7.30pm to 10.45pm

The Prettiest Star - Veda Lady and guests

Head to the George on January 11 to see Ireland’s premier drag queen and Bowie fanatic, Veda Lady, host a night of cool queens and stiff cocktails with her Witchy Wednesday Coven. Expect glitter, glam and stardust as the cast take on Bowie with riotous abandon.

The George, January 11, from 9pm

Bowie Silent Disco

Whelan’s will have a silent disco where you can put on a headset and tune into Bowie classics galore while you dance like nobody’s watching.

Whelan’s, January 11 and 12, 11pm

The Glasshouse Ensemble: Golden Years

The award-winning classical ensemble are back in Opium to perform an exciting set of Bowie’s greatest songs with some special guest vocalists and a host of great new arrangements. Fresh from performing at Electric Picnic, All Together Now and Beyond the Pale Festivals, the 12-piece ensemble will dedicate this concert to the Starman.

Opium, Wexford Street, January 12, 8pm

The Hunger, Lighthouse Cinema

If you’re up for a movie instead, the Lighthouse is showing the Hunger, the erotic horror film from 1983 starring Bowie, Catherine Deneuve and Susan Sarandon.

Lighthouse cinema, Smithfield, January 12, 8.30pm

An Evening with Gerry Leonard

Bowie’s guitarist and musical director for most of the 2000s returns to his hometown to headline the festival. The show will include Gerry’s homage to Bowie’s work as a songwriter with special guest vocalists, a Q&A and some of Leonard’s solo work as Spooky Ghost.

Whelan’s, January 13, 8pm

Dance to the Underground - A David Bowie Queer Night

Dublin’s only queer punk and goth night is celebrating David Bowie in a special night with DJ's Rod Fibula and Tibia spinning Bowie anthems, classic album tracks and B-sides.

Fibber Magee’s, January 13, 9pm

Playback perform Aladdin Sane

Dublin collective Playback take on Bowie’s stunning album Aladdin Sane, a record celebrating its 50th anniversary. The band will perform the album from start to finish, featuring classics such as Jean Jeanie.

Opium, Wexford Street, January 13, 10.30pm

Aladdin Sane Listening Party

A panel event featuring Gerry Leonard, Leah Kardos and BP Fallon.

Whelan’s, January 14, 3pm

The London Boys

Playing the songs that made the man, The London Boys are a Dublin-based six-piece and the only band on the planet playing Bowie's 1960s material.

Whelan’s, January 14, 5pm

Rebel Rebel - Drive in Saturday

Ireland’s premier Bowie tribute band headlines the Saturday night program with a crash course for the ravers, a spectacular trawl through Bowie’s greatest hits from Space Oddity to Lazarus.

Opium, Wexford Street, January 14, 7.30pm

Moonage Daydream

Another movie screening, Moonage Daydream by filmmaker Brett Morgen, explores Bowie's creative and musical journey.

Lighthouse cinema, Smithfield, January 14, 10pm

The Bowie Ball

Dance the night away to all your favourite Bowie hits in Opium nightclub on Wexford Street.

Saturday, January 14, 11pm

The Bowie Brunch

Featuring the Bowie Brothers, brunch will run from 12pm to 3pm in NoLIta, Dublin 2.

Labyrinth

You can head to the Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield at 3pm on Sunday, January 15, to see Bowie as the Goblin King alongside Jennifer Connelly in Labyrinth.

Blackstar Theory - The Last Works of David Bowie in Whelan’s

Blackstar Theory author Leah Kardos takes a close look at Bowie’s ambitious last works: his surprise ‘comeback’ project, The Next Day (2013), the off-Broadway musical Lazarus (2015), and the album that preceded the artist’s death in 2016 by two days, Blackstar.

Whelan’s, January 15, 3.30pm, free admission

Let’s Spend the Night Together: Bowie Raw, Gerry Leonard, Shobsy and guests

The festival closing party sees Bowie guitarist/musical director Gerry Leonard team up with some emerging stars for an informal night of Bowie songs. Joining him will be Dublin artist Shobs and some performances with the RTE Concert Orchestra.

Whelan’s, January 15, 8pm

Find out more about all the events here.