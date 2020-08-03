Nikki Bella says she ‘can’t believe’ she gave birth hours before sister Brie

Nikki Bella has given birth to her first child (E!)

Nikki Bella has said she “can’t believe” she and sister Brie gave birth to their baby boys less than 24 hours apart.

The WWE stars and twin sisters, who star in the E! reality show Total Bellas, both gave birth to children over the weekend.

Nikki welcomed her first baby with former Dancing With The Stars professional Artem Chigvintsev hours before Brie Bella and her partner Daniel Bryan announced the arrival of their second child.

Nikki wrote on Twitter: “The last few days have been truly incredible! Such a beautiful learning experience, still is, and wow a love like this! Everything you all have said it would be! I’ve never smiled so much with such little sleep. I’m in heaven! I’m so happy!!

“And @artemchigvintse is the best Dad! Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn’t think I could love him even more… but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed.

“Can’t wait for the day to officially makes us a family. And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! Lol. And that I beat her.

“As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!

“Lastly thank you everyone for so much love and support! I have so many people to get back to you! I have been MIA from my phone so I will work on all that.

“All of your love has been truly incredible to us Bellas!”

PA Media