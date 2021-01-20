Nigella Lawson names Bitter Orange Tart recipe of the day as Trump leaves office

TV cook Nigella Lawson’s suggestion was seen as a swipe at the departing US president Donald Trump (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Nigella Lawson has chosen a bitter orange tart as her recipe of the day as Donald Trump departs the White House.

The TV chef was praised on Twitter for her “epic trolling” in what was seen as a swipe at the departing president.

Sharing the recipes on social media, she wrote: “Well, yes, Bitter Orange Tart just happens to be #RecipeOfTheDay.

“Apart from anything else, there are more things to make with Seville oranges than marmalade! This is not complicated: the base is bashed ginger nuts.”

Author Caitlin Moran wrote on Twitter: “If anyone says ‘Given the last few years, are there any things that still make you proud to be British?’

“I have to reply, ‘It’s a dwindling list, but Nigella Lawson calmly choosing Bitter Orange Tart on the day Trump leaves office would be one of them’.”

BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw added: “Nigella love levels rising.”

Author Will Black said: “Epic trolling of former president Trump by Nigella Lawson.”

Countdown star Susie Dent also appeared to take a swipe at Trump, writing on Twitter: “Word of the day is ‘exsibilate’ (17th century): to hiss a poor performer off the stage.”

Trump will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States and is travelling to Florida before the ceremony.

PA Media