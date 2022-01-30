While the ballroom posture and frame that I needed for the last week’s waltz was still an integral part of this week’s training, I had to learn a whole new set of steps again this week for the foxtrot as well as my first proper lift of the show.

For movie week, Karen and I had the song from Singing in the Rain, which I have to say was really good fun. I absolutely love the dance but as usual there were a lot of new elements to learn if I was to get it anywhere near right.

Singing in the Rain involved dancing with a prop for the first time - an umbrella, so during rehearsals, Karen and I were trying to figure out the best way to transfer the umbrella from me to her while maintaining the beat of the song. We tried spinning the umbrella, dropping it, throwing it from the side, throwing it up in the air and even flipping it. I was really getting into the swing of things until an overzealous throw saw me hit myself on the head with the point of the umbrella and almost knock myself out. The incident left Karen in tears of laughter and me with a red mark on my forehead for a while.

There was also a section in tonight’s routine where I had to get from my position out front with Karen to the street light at the back of the stage so, instead of just running back, Karen persuaded me to try a couple of cartwheels in practice.

At the time, I hadn’t done a cartwheel since I was a kid, but after a few miserable attempts they started to get better and I was able to throw in a couple tonight, which probably surprised a few people and added to my enjoyment of the dance.

“You’re dancing is good enough,” Karen told me all week. “You just have to get into the character now.” She showed me a clip from the movie on YouTube. “You have to be Gene Kelly. Look at him smiling, loving life, even though it’s pouring down.” I think that really helped me understand the character and get into the mood of the song.

Earlier in the week, it took a while for me to get to grips with lifting Karen over my shoulder earlier in the week too. Although I eventually got the hang of it, I didn’t warm up before doing it on Thursday and the sudden movement pinched a nerve or something in my right shoulder, so we didn’t practice it any more until yesterday’s full costume rehearsal.

Some massage from Paul Tansey, who looked after me during my cycling career whenever I was at home for a block of training, eased it out a bit yesterday but soon we had a different problem with the lift. With Karen wearing the long, flowing, three-layered dress she was wearing tonight, instead of the casual gym gear she wore in practice, as soon as I lifted her over my head the dress came down and blinded me, so I hadn’t a clue where I was for a few seconds.

With the blue lights of the studio shining on the dance floor, I didn’t know where to stop and let her down so we had to rethink the preparation for the lift. As Karen was holding the umbrella in the routine she couldn’t help hold her dress out of the way, so I had to figure out a way to swish it up out of the way as I lifted her so that I wouldn’t be dancing around like a headless chicken, with my head stuck in her dress, on live TV.

Tonight, the dress didn’t stick to the plan but other than that I think the routine went pretty well and I hope I showed signs of improvement again. I know my dancing is still not amazing but tonight I really had fun and felt I got into the vibe and the character of the dance a lot more. I loved the suit, the set everything about it and I think I actually danced with Karen a bit better.

The comments from the judges were very encouraging tonight, so much so that my mum, who had flown over to be in the audience with my granny and my Uncle Lawrence and Aunt Aileen, could be heard shouting a loud “Yaaaayyy!” over everybody else.

As well as the cameras, the lights, the live audience and the judges comments though, you have the added pressure of the public vote at the end of the show. Standing there waiting on your name to be called out this week wasn’t any easier than last week and I would really like to thank everyone who voted to keep me in the show.

I was disappointed to see Neil Delamere leave the show tonight. Neil and I had great craic on the last few weeks and we got on really well. One of the things we both agreed on though, was that although Dancing With The Stars is a competition, it doesn’t feel like the other contestants are your opposition and it’s strange to see someone have to leave every week.

The only competition here really is between yourself and the dance floor. You’re just trying to prove to yourself that you can learn a tango or waltz or whatever the dance is, in five or six days. The only thing you can control is how well you do on the night and while everybody wants to go as far as they can on the show, we all know we can’t control that. All we can do is our best each week and if that’s good enough, or if people enjoy it enough to votes us through to the next week, we’ll be delighted.

Tonight I was happy with the judges’ comments and how things went but I don’t want to get overexcited. I have to learn another tough dance next week. A couple of weeks ago though, I never thought I’d be able to do what I did tonight, and I don’t mean staying on the show. To step into Gene Kelly’s shoes on live TV, even if I was only in sync with him for a few steps, was something I’ll remember for the rest of my life, so for now I’m just going to enjoy that for a little bit.