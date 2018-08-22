Entertainment

Wednesday 22 August 2018

Nicola Sturgeon to welcome delegates to international culture summit

Prime Minister Theresa May is to make a video address to the gathering, which is taking place at the Scottish Parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon will be among those welcoming delegates at an opening event (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon will be among those welcoming delegates at an opening event (Jane Barlow/PA)

By Hilary Duncanson, Press Association Scotland

Cultural leaders from around the world are set to take part in a summit getting under way today.

The fourth Edinburgh International Culture Summit will run from Wednesday to Friday at the Scottish Parliament.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be among those welcoming delegates at an opening event later, which takes place during the height of the Edinburgh festival season.

Prime Minister Theresa May is to make a video address to the gathering, which this year makes “connecting peoples and places” its central theme.

Three key issues to be explored will be culture and wellbeing, culture in a networked world and culture and investment.

Speakers from as far afield as the US, India, Romania, Saudi Arabia and Singapore are some of those expected to address the event over the coming days.

ipanews_c89cbdda-d84d-4d78-bd02-8d1b9d6d1e41_embedded1102226
Catarina Vaz Pinto, Lisboa Outubro 2017 © Luisa Ferreira

Among those addressing the summit will be the former governor-general of New Zealand Sir Jerry Mateparae, who will talk about the contribution of Maori culture, while Dr Catarina Vaz Pinto, a councillor of culture in Portugal, will focus on maintaining a balance between protecting historic culture and regenerating spaces.

The summit is a collaboration between the Scottish and UK governments, the British Council, Edinburgh International Festival and Scottish Parliament, and is delivered by the Edinburgh International Culture Summit Foundation.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top