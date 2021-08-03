| 13.6°C Dublin

Nicola Roberts and Ashley Roberts among stars pictured at Van Gogh exhibition

The exhbition is being held at The Old Truman Brewery in east London.

Nicola Roberts at a private viewing of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (Ian West/PA) Expand

Nicola Roberts at a private viewing of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (Ian West/PA)

Nicola Roberts at a private viewing of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (Ian West/PA)

Nicola Roberts at a private viewing of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (Ian West/PA)

By Tom Horton, PA

Nicola Roberts and Ashley Roberts are among the stars who have been pictured at a private viewing of an exhibition of Vincent Van Gogh artworks.

Vincent Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives 360 degree virtual reality views of some of his best known artworks.

The exhibition is being held at The Old Truman Brewery in east London.

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA) Expand

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)

Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts and Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts were joined at the private viewing of the exhibition by actress Lisa Dwan and ballet dancer Eric Underwood.

South African actress Ciara Charteris and Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer also attended.

Vanessa Bauer (Ian West/PA) Expand

Vanessa Bauer (Ian West/PA)

Vanessa Bauer (Ian West/PA)

Vanessa Bauer (Ian West/PA)

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, Strictly Come Dancing’s Nadiya Bychkova and singer Izzy Bizu were also photographed at the event.

Ed Westwick (Ian West/PA) Expand

Ed Westwick (Ian West/PA)

Ed Westwick (Ian West/PA)

Ed Westwick (Ian West/PA)

