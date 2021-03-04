Nicola Peltz praises ‘incredible’ fiance Brooklyn Beckham in birthday tribute

Nicola Peltz described her fiance Brooklyn Beckham’s heart as “pure gold” as she wished him a happy 22nd birthday.

The US actress joined Beckham’s parents David and Victoria in sharing messages with the model and aspiring photographer on Instagram.

The 26-year-old posted a photo of them together on a beach and wrote: “happy birthday baby. you’re such an incredible person and your heart is pure gold. i love you so so much brooklyn.”

Brooklyn shared a series of love hearts and replied: “Love you so much Nicola x my other half.”

Peltz, from New York, has starred in TV series Bates Motel and the film The Last Airbender, and in January 2020 she and Beckham confirmed their relationship with posts on Instagram.

The oldest of the four Beckham children announced the news of their engagement in July after weeks of speculation.

His former footballer father David, 45, also shared a birthday tribute on Instagram accompanied by a photo of Brooklyn sat beside a pool as a young boy, wearing a swimming cap and shorts.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday Bust. we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day. We are so proud of the man you have become. 22 years old wow. Love you big boy.”

Former Spice Girl Victoria, 46, described her son as “the kindest, most beautiful soul” as she posted a black and white photo of her holding him as a baby.

“22 years ago today our lives changed forever,” she wrote.

“The kindest, most beautiful soul. The most incredible son, brother and fiance. Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham. We love you and are so proud of the man you have become.”

His brothers Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, also shared birthday messages, with Brooklyn resharing their posts on his Instagram Stories.

