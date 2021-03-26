Nicola Peltz gifts fiance Brooklyn Beckham unusual necklace

Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancee Nicola Peltz has marked their relationship in an unusual manner – by having their teeth turned into necklaces.

The actress shared a photo on her Instagram Stories showing two matching chains with gold wisdom teeth hanging from them.

New York-raised Peltz, 26, also shared a series of love heart emojis and described Beckham, who turned 22 this month, as her “best friend”.

A delighted Beckham replied: “The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancee x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you.”

The couple also recently got matching tattoos, inspired by a picture aspiring photographer Beckham took of a butterfly while Peltz was working on her drama film Lola James, which will also be her directorial debut.

Beckham also posted a gushing tribute to her on Instagram, detailing his excitement at seeing the finished film.

Sharing photos of them on set together and holding a clapperboard, he wrote: “I am so proud of you and looking forward to seeing this project x you are the most talented person and I am so happy that your dream is coming true.

“You have worked your bum off to create an amazing movie and an amazing piece of art x I am so lucky I got to be a part of it and got to meet the amazing cast and crew x can’t wait to see the most amazing movie Lola James.”

Peltz has starred in TV series Bates Motel and the film The Last Airbender, and in January 2020 she and Beckham confirmed their relationship with posts on Instagram.

The oldest of the four Beckham children announced the news of their engagement in July after weeks of speculation.

PA Media