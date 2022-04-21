Nicola Coughlan tells Bridgerton fans 'it means the world' as show breaks Netflix records

Nicola Coughlan has told Bridgerton fans "just wait till you see what we’re cooking up for Season 3" as she reacted to news that the second season of the series has become Netflix’s most-watched English language show.

While the first season of the show broke records, season two has gone on to outdo itself.

It has been revealed that season two accumulated a total of 627.11 million hours watched on Netflix, compared to season one that had 625.49 million hours.

Nicola, who plays Penelope Featherington in the hit series, took to Instagram earlier today to react to the exciting news.

“Really, truly, mind-blowingly bonkers. Thank you all so much for watching, re-watching and sharing your love for #Bridgerton, it means the world”

“Just wait till you see what we’re cooking up for Season 3."

It is believed that the Galway native will play a bigger part in the show next season.

In an interview with RTE Entertainment, she opened up about the show’s steamy scenes.

“There’s a scene in a carriage and Penelope and Colin are sort of arguing but then it gets very romantic. It would be such a great scene in the show but the thought of filming it terrifies me,” she said.

“I’ve read the books and I know that scene gets very racy. I was in a show prior to this called Harlots and I played a harlot, and my mother has never seen that show, not one scene.”