Nicola Adams and Katya Jones to make surprise return to Strictly

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones will return to Strictly Come Dancing for one final dance.

The pair, who were forced to leave the BBC One show after Jones tested positive for Covid-19, will return to the ballroom in the coming weeks for a non-competitive routine.

Olympic boxer Adams, 38, revealed the news during an appearance on BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two, when she said: “Well as my saying goes I do like doing the most. Me and Katya will be coming back.”

You heard it here first... Nicola and Katya will be back in the #Strictly Ballroom! 👏 Even though they won't be competing we can't WAIT to see them perform again 👯ââï¸ @NicolaAdamsOBE @Mrs_katjones pic.twitter.com/0haMsh7knW — BBC Strictly â¨ (@bbcstrictly) November 18, 2020

The duo, who just weeks ago made history as they became the first same-sex pairing on the programme, quit last week after Jones tested positive while asymptomatic.

They both began self-isolating separately and were ruled out of the competition.

Adams admitted it had been strange watching the programme from home.

Appearing via video link, she said: “It was a bit weird not being part of the show but I have to say everybody did amazingly. There were 10s being thrown out and Anton did great as well.”

Professional dancer Anton Du Beke filled in the judging panel while Motsi Mabuse was self-isolating following an “urgent” trip to Germany.

Adams also spoke of her frustration at having to exit the competition after scoring well with the judges.

She said: “It was a little bit frustrating not being able to continue when I had just got back into the swing of things and I was enjoying the dance and everything.

“But the rules are in place to keep everybody safe so I’m doing my part.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

