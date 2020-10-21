Nicola Adams and Katya Jones’ first same-sex routine on Strictly revealed

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones will quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald in their first scored performance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Olympic gold medallist made history on the BBC One programme last Saturday when she performed alongside Jones in a group routine as part of the show’s first same-sex couple.

However, this Saturday will see the pair take to the floor for their first scored dance together.

#Strictly Week One is full to the brim with absolute bops! 👏🎶



See the full list of our couples' very first routines 👉 https://t.co/0vhFF2fQWF pic.twitter.com/MzSuaXbGV0 — BBC Strictly â¨ (@bbcstrictly) October 21, 2020

While Johannes Radebe and fellow professional Graziano di Prima have previously performed together on the show, this is the first series to see a same-sex couple enter the competition.

Elsewhere, Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer will dance the cha cha to Think About Things by Iceland’s 2020 Eurovision hopefuls Daoi Freyr.

Former home secretary Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke will take on the foxtrot to Monty Python’s Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.

Gloria Estefan’s Samba will, appropriately, soundtrack soap star Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez’s samba routine.

Expand Close Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 celebrities (Guy Levy/BBC/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 celebrities (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

And former Marine and British television presenter JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden will waltz to What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong.

Twelve celebrity couples hope to impress the judging panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse on Saturday night.

Bruno Tonioli will be absent as he is in the US working on Dancing With The Stars.

The BBC has previously said he will join remotely for the Sunday night results show and is due to return full-time towards the end of the series.

The race for the Glitterball trophy begins on Saturday at 7.25pm on BBC One with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman returning as hosts.

PA Media