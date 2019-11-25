Entertainment

Nicki Shields on whether baby son might become a racing driver

The presenter and husband Mark Sainthill welcomed Arthur in May.

Nicki Shields welcomed son Arthur in May (Ian West/PA)
By Lucy Mapstone, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

TV presenter Nicki Shields has said she hopes her baby son does not becoming a racing driver.

Shields, who fronts the BBC’s coverage of Formula E racing alongside Vernon Kay, said she would prefer son Arthur, her first child, to “pick something safe” as a career.

The TV star welcomed Arthur in May this year with husband Mark Sainthill.

Shields told Hello! magazine that she has been immersing her baby into the world of cars.

Nicki Shields and her baby son Arthur (Hello! magazine)

She said: “When he was seven weeks old we took him to Goodwood Festival of Speed for his first car event and he went in a Rolls-Royce.

“I also took him in a Ferrari recently.

“I’d love him to be a car enthusiast. If he turns round and says he wants to be a racing driver I’d support him in whatever he wants to do, but I hope he doesn’t.

“I want him to pick something safe.”

Shields, who has a racing licence and has also hosted on ITV4 and Sky Sports F1, said the first six months of motherhood have “flown by in a flash”.

She added: “People always say they’ll be graduating before you know it, and I can relate to that now. You have to make the most of it.”

Shields revealed Arthur was born three weeks early and had a speedy entrance to the world, arriving via emergency Caesarean just an hour and 10 minutes after they had gone to hospital.

She said: “My midwife put her arm round me and we virtually ran into theatre.

“I’d planned a water birth but the emergency Caesarean was a brilliant experience, it was just a different one.”

