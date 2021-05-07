Nick Hewer marks final day on set of Countdown

Nick Hewer marked his final day on the set of Countdown by posing outside his dressing room with a golden teapot trophy.

The 77-year-old is stepping down after nearly 10 years in the hot seat and is to be replaced by Anne Robinson, the first female host of the Channel 4 game show.

Sharing a photo of himself with Countdown’s long-standing producer, Hewer wrote on Twitter: “Yesterday was my last day in the Countdown studio, pictured here with a rare and priceless ‘golden teapot’ and the legend that is Damian Eadie, Countdown producer for more than 25 years. Thanks for making it fun Damian.”

On each episode, the prize for defeating the reigning champion is a teapot styled to resemble the time clock used in each round.

Former Weakest Link host Robinson will join mathematician Rachel Riley and lexicographer Susie Dent on the daytime show.

On Thursday, Riley paid tribute to their time together by sharing a series of photos on Twitter, including one of Hewer wearing a leopard-print gown.

She wrote: “Posting these in honour of @Nick_Hewer’s last ever Countdown filming day with us. After nearly a whole decade, it’s not going to be the same around here without Hewer the Skewer!”

Hewer joined the show, which debuted in 1982 and has seen multiple presenting line-ups, in 2012, taking over from sports presenter Jeff Stelling.

Formerly a public relations consultant, Hewer met ex-Amstrad owner Lord Alan Sugar through work and eventually joined him as an adviser on The Apprentice on BBC One, launching a career on TV.

