Nick Grimshaw reveals he found Angelina Jolie ‘cold’ and Will Smith ‘fake nice’

Nick Grimshaw has revealed he found Angelina Jolie “cold” and Will Smith “fake nice” as he reflected on his six-year stint as host of the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

The 33-year-old will depart the role in September amid falling listening figures and will be replaced by Greg James.

Grimshaw will takeover Radio 1’s 4pm to 7pm drive-time slot vacated by James.

Nick Grimshaw will step down from hosting the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show after six years (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine, the Manchester-born presenter spoke about the celebrities he has interviewed on the breakfast show and told how he thought Men In Black star Smith was “fake nice”.

He said: “He was high-fiving the receptionist and saying, ‘You’re the best receptionist ever.’ High-fiving the phone person and saying, ‘You’d better answer those phones!’ which I thought was a tad patronising.

“Coming into an office and saying, ‘Wow, you answer phones!’ It seemed a bit self-aware, like, ‘I’m really famous and you’re really excited that I’ve acknowledged you.’”

Radio host Nick Grimshaw revealed he found Angelina Jolie ‘cold’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Grimshaw, who took over the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show from Chris Moyles in 2012, said American actress Jolie was “cold” but admitted he was surprised to like Kim Kardashian West because he found her reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, “a bit rubbish”.

He said: “She wasn’t trying to be nice, she was just a sweet, pretty girl; a bit airheady and taking pictures of herself, which is what she is selling. It isn’t an act.”

Grimshaw is the second-longest running breakfast show presenter in Radio 1’s history, ahead of Tony Blackburn and behind Moyles.

Press Association