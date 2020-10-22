Nick Frost: Simon Pegg phoned it in during Truth Seekers filming

Nick Frost has joked that his co-star Simon Pegg “phoned it in” during filming for their new Amazon Prime Video series.

Eight-part horror comedy Truth Seekers, which Pegg and Frost co-wrote and star in, follows a team of paranormal investigators.

Frost plays Gus, a broadband engineer moonlighting as a ghost hunter, while Pegg plays his boss Dave, although he has only a small role in early episodes.

Nick Frost, Samson Kayo, Emma D'Arcy and Julian Barratt speaks in the QandA at the Global Launch Event of Amazon Original series Truth Seekers at Victoria House in London, hosted by EMPIRE's Christ Hewitt, which launches on Prime Video on 30th October

Nick Frost, Samson Kayo, Emma D'Arcy and Julian Barratt speaks in the QandA at the Global Launch Event of Amazon Original series Truth Seekers at Victoria House in London, hosted by EMPIRE's Christ Hewitt, which launches on Prime Video on 30th October

Speaking at a launch event in London, Frost said: “We didn’t f****** see him. It was great. He phoned it in. It was amazing.

“We were all busy and we are all grown-ups. We did what we had to do. That’s how it was. It was fun.

“I think personally for me, he came in the last week and did all his stuff and it was a nice, different, fresh energy.

“I think I was just feeding on his soul at that point.

“I was the succubus.

“There is an ease to us in terms of how we work and sometimes it is ignoring one another, not in a c***y way but that’s just how it is. It’s comfortable.

“It’s like an old pair of jeans you shouldn’t put on again until you have washed it but you think, ‘Oh, f*** it’ even though there is a sheen of oil. It feels wet.

“It’s nice. I like doing it with other people too.”

Frost appeared alongside co-stars Samson Kayo, Emma D’Arcy and Julian Barratt.

Pegg did not appear on the panel.

Speaking about the show’s combination of comedy and horror, he added: “We didn’t want it to not be creepy or unsettling.

“You don’t need to do one or the other, we wanted to do both.

“Being a lover of horror it was important to do justice to the things I was frightened of as a kid.”

The series follows paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Truth Seekers launches on Amazon Prime Video on October 30.

PA Media