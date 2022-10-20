Niall Horan’s mum responds to backlash over his documentary with Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan enjoys a pint of Guinness while home in Ireland this summer. The singer teamed up with the drinks company to make new documentary, Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road To Mullingar. Photo: Lucy Foster.

Niall Horan’s mother has defended her son on RTÉ’s Liveline show after a recent documentary he filmed sponsored by Guinness received some backlash.

The One Direction star brought his friend and fellow musician Lewis Capaldi on a road trip around Ireland during the summer, and it was filmed for a documentary called Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi, which aired on Virgin Media last Sunday.

In it, the friends are seen enjoying pints of Guinness in various locations across the country and visiting the storehouse in Dublin.

However, some viewers criticised the Mullingar native for promoting Guinness, as he has some young fans.

In the documentary, the singers performed a small gig in Clarke’s Pub in Mullingar, where they are seen drinking pints of Guinness, but Niall’s mother Maura has insisted that it was non-alcoholic.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on Liveline today, she said: “I know we saw him holding the glass but it was zero zero.

"I can only speak for the part where he was in Mullingar and he was in the pub.

"I was there and Guinness 0.0 was given, but I couldn’t have it because I’m coeliac but my husband did taste it and he said it’s lovely ”

She added that although he was drinking non-alcoholic Guinness at that gig, he does drink alcohol and “he’s partial to a good pint of Guinness.”

Asked if she thinks the backlash her son is receiving is unfair, Maura said: “People are entitled to their opinion. When I heard [the documentary] was coming on, I couldn’t wait to see Niall and Lewis.

"I watched the show the other night and Guinness didn’t come into my head at all, I was just laughing at the two of them and their carry-on.

“I know that they visited [the] Guinness [Storehouse], but the fact that they were sitting with glasses or pints of Guinness in their hands, that didn’t register with me.”