Niall Horan reveals his thoughts on a One Direction reunion

Musician Niall Horan has said he would be up for a One Direction reunion but only if “everyone wanted to do it”.

The group – Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson – formed on The X Factor in July 2010 and went on to become one of the most successful boy bands ever, selling more than 50 million records around the world.

Malik left the chart-toppers in 2015, a year before the other members went on an indefinite hiatus, with each since pursuing a solo career.

Asked if the band will re-form, Horan told ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show: “I don’t know… no-one really talks about it. Still talk to them all the time. There’s a couple of little babies from them lads. Everyone’s having their own success on their own. I’m enjoying what I’m doing.”

He added: “Of course, if everyone wanted to do it, I’d be down for it… you kind of need to all get in the same room and have the chat, but I don’t know when that would be.

“Having the same opinion is going to be always hard. Unless everyone was completely in, I wouldn’t want to do it. I wouldn’t want to half-force someone into doing it.”

The Irish singer appears on the show alongside Anne-Marie, with the duo’s new single, Our Song, released last week.

The Voice star Anne-Marie also spoke about the music video for the song, saying the pair “nearly died” while she was driving the car in it.

“It was all hills and stuff, going round the corner of a hill and I couldn’t turn it, so we nearly died,” she said.

Horan added: “To be fair, she was being taught by these really good drivers, guys who drive for Mission: Impossible and stuff like that. He was impressed.”

Other guests on The Jonathan Ross Show include actress Dame Emma Thompson, Hollywood star Emma Stone, The Grand Tour’s Jeremy Clarkson, Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon and Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan.

– The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV and ITV hub