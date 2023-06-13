NI director ‘excited’ as trailer for follow-up to Oscar-winning An Irish Goodbye is released

New short film is set in 1849 and is about two sisters who flee the Irish famine

The Golden West is the Oscar winning duo's third and final short film as they set their sights on feature films (Photo: Floodlight Pictures)

The film is set to debut at multiple international film festivals this summer (Photo: Floodlight Pictures)

Ross and Tom's new short film follows two warring sisters set against the backdrop of the Irish Famine (Photo: Floodlight Pictures)

Belfast-born film director Ross White has said he is “excited” to unveil his and co-director Tom Berkeley’s follow-up to their Oscar-winning short An Irish Goodbye, as the first trailer for the next and final short project, The Golden West is released.

Ross, alongside co-director Tom Berkeley, took home the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film in March at the ceremony in Los Angeles for the hit An Irish Goodbye. The pair also won the Bafta for Best British Short Film.

During Oscars season, the directing duo dominated coverage of the awards after the film’s star James Martin was serenaded with Happy Birthday by hundreds of A-listers, including Harrison Ford, Mindy Kaling and Colin Farrell during their Oscars acceptance speech.

Now the coming months sees their long-awaited follow-up to An Irish Goodbye, with their new film The Golden West set to hit the festival circuit.

The short film’s plot, which was previously kept under wraps until now will follow two warring Irish sisters in 1849 having fled the Irish Famine, searching for gold in the mountains of north Wales. “But with winter approaching and nothing to show for their efforts, their age-old feud soon threatens to become deadly,” the plot description reads.

The Golden West also marks the final short film from the Oscar and Bafta-winning duo having decided to hang up their directing duties in the short film space, to focus on feature length productions in the future.

“It’s a project we’ve been working on for the last year and a half, so we’re incredibly excited to get it out into the world in front of audiences,” Ross said.

“We were both fascinated by the famine and the gold rush as isolated events, but when the penny dropped that there was an overlap between the time periods, it seemed a fitting backdrop for a quite literal ‘feast or famine’ style Celtic Western.”

An Irish Goodbye actor James Martin and Ross White, writer and director of the Oscar-winning short

Ross’ co-director Tom Berkeley who was born in England, said the pair were “drawn towards all different kinds of stories” as writers, and it was great to explore something that “lives in a different wheelhouse tonally” to An Irish Goodbye.

“But while there are a lot of differences, we think there’s a strand of the same black comedy DNA in there that lives through all of our projects,” added Tom.

The Golden West features stars including Irish Film and Television Academy Award-winner Eileen Walsh who previously had roles in films The Magdalene Sisters as well as the recent Channel 4 comedy series Catastrophe. She is joined by Aoife Duffin who has previously appeared in Sky’s Moone Boy and BBC’s one-off comedy Bump.

As with An Irish Goodbye, Ross and Tom have reunited with Northern Ireland Screen for the western short, alongside support from Panavision and Kodak.

Despite the pair giving him his breakout role, James Martin will not be returning to be directed by Ross and Tom and instead will next be seen in horror short film Fairview Park.

The new short will begin it’s roll out to international film festivals within the next few months marking the end of their involvement in directing short films.

“We’re excited to get our heads down and begin writing our debut feature film,” added Ross.