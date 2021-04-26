NHS ‘heroes’ to feature in Royal Society of Portrait Painters exhibition

The Royal Society of Portrait Painters is to showcase paintings of NHS workers in its annual exhibition.

The show, which features around 200 works, opens at London’s Mall Galleries next month.

A painting of a doctor outside London’s Nightingale Hospital by Melissa Scott-Miller is among the paintings that will go on display.

Kate Newington’s painting of a medic in PPE, titled Amanda, will also feature.

The exhibition “celebrates the diversity” of the genre of portraiture, according to a statement from the society.

A new £20,000 Wiliiam Lock Portrait Prize will be awarded to one of the artists featured in the exhibiiton, in addition to the £10,000 Ondaatje Prize for Portraiture.

The exhibition runs from May 6 to 15.

PA Media