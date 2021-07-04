Next-gen celebs: Meet the mini-mes set to rule the worlds of acting, modelling, entertainment… and wrestling

Kaia Gerber, 19, model

Expand Close Kaia Gerber, 19, model / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kaia Gerber, 19, model





As if it wasn’t obvious from her mini-me looks, Gerber is the daughter of iconic 1990s supermodel Cindy Crawford. She scooped a Vogue cover at the tender age of 14 alongside her then 50-year-old mum, with the stunning pair looking more like sisters than mother and daughter. However, while Gerber, whose father is model and businessman Rande Gerber, may be following in her parents’ footsteps, she’s upped the ante by debuting with bigger names (she was the face of Marc Jacobs at just 15) amassing over six million social-media followers (over a million more than Crawford) and with earning potential that her mum’s generation could only have dreamed of getting out of bed for.



Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, 26, singer/songwriter/model





He’s a ‘frow’ regular at fashion weeks, signed with modelling-industry giants IMG and in possession of a jewellery collection to rival Harry Styles’. After a foray into rap, the tattooed singer has now found a more soulful sound with his latest single, Safe, featuring Pixie Lott. But the New York based-artist — son of Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis and César award-winning French actress, Isabelle Adjani — has spoken out about the challenges of carving his own path in the entertainment industry. “I’m very proud of who my parents are, but they really set a high bar and cast an immense shadow,” he told Billboard. “It’s making it hard for me to find myself.”



Jack Quaid, 29, actor

Expand Close Jack Quaid, 29, actor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jack Quaid, 29, actor





Dad Dennis Quaid has starred in some seriously big movies... but now he reckons he could use a little help from his son, Jack, who has notched up his own impressive list of credits at a blistering pace. His acting debut was in the blockbuster The Hunger Games and most recently he’s been garnering praise for his role in alternative superhero show The Boys. Quaid’s dad (his mum is actress Meg Ryan) recently revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that Jack snubbed his offers of help in the industry, preferring to make his own way, but joked that he’d have no issue taking a helping hand from his successful offspring. “Hey, how about a little help over here?” Dennis laughed. “I don’t care!”

Lourdes Leon, 24, designer

Expand Close Lourdes Leon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lourdes Leon





Called ‘Lola’ by her friends, Lourdes is best known to most as the eldest daughter of Madonna. With mum worth more than €700m, it might have been understandable if Lourdes had taken a fairly laid-back approach » » to career goals, but instead she’s inherited her mum’s drive and independence: attending college and building a name for herself in the fashion world, creating her own fashion line (when she was just 13) and starring in campaigns for Stella McCartney, Miu Miu and, this year, Marc Jacobs.



Lily-Rose Depp, 22, model/actor

Expand Close Lily - Rose Depp attends "The King" New York Premiere in 2019 (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lily - Rose Depp attends "The King" New York Premiere in 2019 (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)





Dad Johnny Depp scored his first movie role at the age of 21 and mum, Vanessa Paradis, had a hit with Joe Le Taxi at just 14, so perhaps it was inevitable that their daughter Lily-Rose would be an early bloomer. Her first of many catwalk appearances for fashion behemoth Chanel was when she was aged just 15 (although she jokes that ‘Chanel’ was one of her first words, having grown up with the label that had her mum as an ambassador). Her screen debut came alongside her father in Yoga Hosers in 2016, but she’s now forging her own path, recently starring alongside Timothée Chalamet in Netflix’s The King and Colin Farrell in sci-fi hit Voyagers.



Emme Maribel Muñiz, 13, singer/author

Expand Close Emme Maribel Muniz and her mum JLo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emme Maribel Muniz and her mum JLo





Not many 12-year-olds get to perform in front of an audience of 103 million people — let alone manage to do it without looking fazed at all. But then, as the daughter of multi-platinum recording icon Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony (the top-selling salsa artist of all time, no less), Emme isn’t any average youngster. Her half-time Super Bowl performance of Let’s Get Loud seems an early indicator of a recording life ahead, but just in case, she’s also dipped her toe in publishing, releasing a children’s book, Lord Help Me, last year.



Simone Johnson, 19, wrestling

Her dad is renowned as the greatest WWE superstar of all time, 10-time world champion Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, but Simone is in fact the youngest person in history to sign with WWE and the first fourth-generation competitor in the sport. Her lauded lineage includes her great-grandfather ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia and grandfather Rocky Johnson. Not only is she tipped for great things in the ring, Johnson (who’s also on the books with top modelling agency IMG) has proved herself a powerful advocate for change, speaking out on issues from body-shaming to school shootings, Black Lives Matter and Time’s Up.



Lila Grace Moss Hack, 18, model

Expand Close Lila Grace Moss Hack with her supermodel mother, Kate Moss / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lila Grace Moss Hack with her supermodel mother, Kate Moss





Daughter to supermodel Kate Moss and Dazed media co-founder and creative director Jefferson Hack, Lila was exactly the same age as her mum was (14) when she scored her first modelling job, as the face of The Braid Bar. She has since gone on to work with Marc Jacobs, and this year made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, opening for Miu Miu’s spring/summer ’21 show. Despite her roller-coaster life in fashion, Moss has said she’s happy for her daughter to follow in the family business (and has signed her to her own agency) telling interviewer Megyn Kelly: “I am leaving it up to her. I will support her obviously. I will be her mumager!”



Iris Law, 20, model

Expand Close Vision: Jude Law and Sadie Frost's daughter Iris is the new face of Burberry Beauty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vision: Jude Law and Sadie Frost's daughter Iris is the new face of Burberry Beauty





Like Moss Hack, Law is another member of the Primrose Hill set 2.0. The pair are close pals (just like mums Sadie Frost and Kate Moss continue to be) and have worked together on fashion photoshoots. Law, whose dad is actor Jude Law, started modelling at 15, became global ambassador for Burberry at 16 and recently signed a contract with Dior. She’s amassed a solid online following (her envy-inducing jetset life with model boyf Jyrrel Roberts a regular feature) and recently launched her own cooking channel, with flirtatious overtones that would rival Nigella. All a far cry from when she first hit the headlines, just two years old, after accidentally chewing an ecstasy pill found during a children’s party at Soho House.



Maya Hawke, 22, actor

Expand Close Maya Hawke, star of Netflix drama Stranger Things, was pictured on the red carpet of the American Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Maya Hawke, star of Netflix drama Stranger Things, was pictured on the red carpet of the American Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)





With Ethan Hawke as a dad and Uma Thurman as a mum, it’s no surprise Hawke says “there was never any doubt” about what she wanted to do as a career. She’s currently starring in Gia Coppola’s Mainstream, opposite Andrew Garfield, having previously been best known for her role as Robin in Netflix hit, Stranger Things. She’s had to deal with charges of nepotism, particularly on bagging a role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, directed by family friend Quentin Tarantino, but insisted: “I just went through the process like everyone else” (albeit it with an “extra tight hug and a wink from Quentin” at the end).



Jaden Smith, 22, actor/rapper/singer/songwriter

Expand Close Jaden Smith, 22, actor/rapper/singer/songwriter / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jaden Smith, 22, actor/rapper/singer/songwriter





His film debut came at the tender age of eight, alongside dad, Will Smith, in the 2006 hit The Pursuit of Happyness. At 11, training for his lead role in 2010 film, The Karate Kid (which his parents were executive producers on) was reportedly so intense that Smith’s mum, Jada Pinkett Smith, wanted him to stop, but he insisted on keeping going. Jada later praised her son, and daughter, recording artist Willow, for their drive and ambition, saying: “You all work hard and you all do it well and I’m proud of that.”



Billie Lourd, 28, actor

Expand Close Actress Billie Lourd attends the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 womenswear collection and Autumn Winter 2018 menswear collection on January 16, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Actress Billie Lourd attends the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 womenswear collection and Autumn Winter 2018 menswear collection on January 16, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images





There are famous parents and then there are Hollywood dynasties — Lourd is part of the latter. Her mum was legendary actress Carrie Fisher and grandmother was screen icon Debbie Reynolds — both women sadly died within days of each other in 2017. Lourd (whose dad is talent agent supremo, Bryan Lourd aka ‘the most powerful man in Hollywood’) starred alongside her mum in Star Wars: The Last Jedi but has also forged a name on her own terms, making critically acclaimed appearances in American Horror Story and Scream Queens as Chanel #3. Last year she gave birth to a son with partner Austen Rydell, with a touching nod to her mum in his name: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.