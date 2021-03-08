| 7.3°C Dublin

News presenter Jon Snow, 73, announces baby news

He has been married to Precious Lunga for 11 years.

Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow said he is &lsquo;delighted&rsquo; after he and his wife Precious Lunga welcomed a child together (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Keiran Southern, PA

Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow said he is “delighted” after he and his wife Precious Lunga welcomed a child together.

The TV journalist, 73, said the couple had a baby boy with a surrogate on March 2 after “numerous medical setbacks and miscarriages”.

Jon Snow and his wife Precious Lunga have welcomed a child together (Anthony Devlin/PA) Expand

In a statement to the PA news agency, Snow said: “In our desire to seal our now 11 years of marriage with a baby, my wife suffered numerous medical setbacks and miscarriages.

“Consequently, we will always be deeply grateful to our surrogate, who carried our embryo to term.

“Amid these challenging times, we feel doubly blessed to be able to celebrate our good fortune.”

Snow and Lunga, a 46-year-old Zimbabwean academic, tied the knot in 2010.

Snow has two daughters from his relationship with human rights lawyer Madeleine Colvin.

He is best known for being the longest-running presenter on Channel 4 News, which he has fronted since 1989.

