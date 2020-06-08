Newly retired Conor McGregor spotted jet skiing off the coast of Dún Laoghaire

Conor McGregor pictured today jet sking off the coast of Dun Laoghaire Co.Dublin Ireland just days after announcing he was retiring from fighting. Photo: Justin Farrelly.

Newly-retired MMA superstar Conor McGregor has been spotted jet skiing off the coast of Dún Laoghaire this evening.

The fighter, who retired this weekend for the third time, took his yacht out for a spin this evening in south Dublin.

It is understood that he took his family and entourage out on his custom built white Prestige 750 motorboat, named ‘The 188’ after the amount he used to receive each week while on Jobseeker’s Benefit.

Conor was spotted on a bright yellow jet ski while being filmed by two cameramen in Gallimore Harbour, a short distance from Dún Laoghaire Harbour, where the boat is moored, or kept.

It is understood that he was out with his family and children and was accompanied by security personnel, arriving and being collected by two black Range Rovers.

When the jet ski session was over, the sportstar took time to pose for selfies with excited awaiting fans on the harbour.

Conor declared he was "a bit bored by the game" as he announced his retirement from fighting for the third time in the space of the last four years last weekend.

