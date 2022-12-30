New Year’s Eve Festival: What you need to know as Westlife get ready to ring in 2023 with special guests in Dublin

Westlife will be headlining the New Year’s Eve Festival in Dublin this year for the first time ever.

Here is all you need to know about the big event.

Where is it happening?

The band who have just come to an end of their stadium tour will be performing at North Wall Quay, Dublin for the countdown celebrations.

This year's festival will see a brand new festival village that will be located at North Wall Quay for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

When will they take to the stage?

Westlife's performance will begin from 8pm on New Year’s Eve, followed by a live New Year’s countdown at 12am.

A family friendly matinee show for all ages will be held on December 31st from 4pm, leading to an earlier countdown spectacle at 7pm.

What to expect?

Westlife will be joined by special guests Gavin James and Lyra on the night, who will kickstart the entertainment at 8pm.

The matinee show will be headlined by Gavin James, Lyra and Brad Heidi.

However, across the two days a host of stellar Irish musicians and DJs will perform live across six stages along North Wall Quay from early until late.

Acts that will be performing at the festival include the Blizzards, Tolu Makay, Bradley Marshall, Dara Quilty’s Bangers, 2FM’s Emma Power, Katie Phelan, Kingfisher and Rachel Mae Hannon.

Tickets?

All tickets to Westlife’s New Year’s Eve performance have been sold out since going on sale on November 17, 2022 at 9am.

Tickets for the event cost €34.90 per person, with tickets to the matinee costing €7.90 and a family ticket costing €18.90.

For those with digital tickets, people are reminded to have their smartphone fully charged and ensure to download your tickets from your Ticketmaster account prior to the show.

People under the age of 16, must be accompanied by an adult who is aged 18 or older.

Video of the Day

Travelling there?

Throughout the city a number of public transportation lines pass by or near North Wall Quay.

Most notably, bus lines 151 and 47 to Merrion Square South will take you to North Wall Quay.

As well as this, the Red Luas line will also have a stop along North Wall Quay that will give concert goers easy transport means if they are travelling from Dublin City Centre or the Southside of Dublin.

People travelling by DART can also get a train directly to North Wall Quay Station.