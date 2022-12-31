New Year’s Eve: Festival to generate €7m for businesses as 40,000 descend on Dublin

Westlife are set to headline the New Year's Festival this Saturday night.

Dublin’s New Year’s Festival, which runs across New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, is expected to draw 40,000 visitors to the capital city, generating over €7m for local businesses across the two days, Fáilte Ireland has confirmed.

Part of Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Winter in Dublin’ programme, the New Year’s Festival aims to establish Dublin as “a must-visit destination to celebrate New Year’s Eve” and is an important driver for tourism businesses during the shoulder season.

Westlife, supported by Gavin James and Lyra, will headline the midnight countdown on the main stage.

The New Year’s Eve Celebrations will commence with a family friendly ‘Midnight Family Matinee’ from 4pm on North Wall Quay, headlined by Gavin James with special guests Lyra and Brad Heidi.

From 8pm, the New Year’s Dublin Festival Village will open, with performances across 4 stages from The Blizzards, Tolü Makay, Bradley Marshall, Dara Quilty's Bangers, 2FM’s Emma Power, Katie Phelan, Kingfishr and Rachel Mae Hannon.

As part of the festivities, there will be a light display performed in time with original music created especially for the countdown event called ‘The Rhythm Of The Irish’.

Read More

The celebrations on New Year’s Day continue in Meeting House Square in Temple Bar on New Year’s Day with performances by Liam Ó Maonlaí, Cormac Begley, Clare Sands, Lorraine Nash and The Pride Of Plains Marching Band.

The two-day festival is aimed at encouraging domestic and international visitors to explore Dublin City, with music and entertainment events that are suitable for all the family running across the weekend.

Minister Catherine Martin said the return of Fáilte Ireland’s New Year’s Festival this year “will encourage thousands of domestic and international visitors to come and explore the capital city over the festive season and experience the best of Irish music and entertainment.”

“Festivals and events are important drivers for tourism throughout the year, but particularly during the winter months,” Minister Martin said.

Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland said the New Year’s Festival is “back in full swing this year, with a truly world-class line up of music, entertainment, and fun for all the family”.

Video of the Day

“Creating new and exciting reasons to visit is a crucial part of supporting tourism businesses during the shoulder season and Fáilte Ireland has developed the New Year’s Festival to position Dublin as a must-visit destination to ring in the New Year,” Ms Sugrue said.

Conor O’Kane, General Manager, Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane said this year’s event was the ”biggest yet” and “has a very positive effect on bookings and footfall for businesses in the Docklands and throughout the city centre.”

New Year’s Festival Dublin New Year’s Eve events are ticketed and will be accessible to ticket holders only. Remaining tickets are available at www.nyfdublin.com

Traffic restrictions will be in place across the weekend and can be accessed on Dublin City Council’s website.