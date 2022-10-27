New video shows Irish Queen of Country Philomena Begley in bed with Nathan Carter

A new video featuring the Irish Queen of Country Philomena Begley in bed with heart-throb Nathan Carter has gone viral.

The video for Nathan’s new song, The Morning After The Night Before, sees’ taxi driver’ Philomena, who is 80-years-old, picking up a boozed-up Nathan (32) from a bar.

When Nathan indicates that he has no money for the taxi fare, she gives him a wink and drives off into the night with the country idol.

Next we see a hungover and topless Nathan waking up to discover that he is in bed with Philomena.

“I never laughed as much in my life making a video,” Nathan said.

“It was probably the funniest day I’ve had in a long time. She was up to all kinds of devilment when I was recording the video with her.

Expand Close Nathan Carter / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nathan Carter

“Philomena might be 80, but she acts more like an 18-year-old and she puts me to shame she has so much stamina.”

The video was shot in Daly’s Bar, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, which is owned by Philomena’s son, Aidan Quinn, who also has a cameo role in the video as he escorts Nathan to the taxi.

Nathan adds: “I suggested Philomena to play the taxi woman and the woman in the bed the next morning and she just said ‘yes’ straight away without asking questions. She was well up for it. ‘I’ll do that, no problem,’ she said.

“She is so young at heart and has a twinkle in her eye. Philomena is perfect in the role because people know that she loves playing a bit of a divil. The reaction from fans online has been great as well. They are all laughing their heads off.”