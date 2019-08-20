The stars taking part in Strictly Come Dancing have told of their tiredness – but also their elation – as they continue rehearsing for the show.

The stars taking part in Strictly Come Dancing have told of their tiredness – but also their elation – as they continue rehearsing for the show.

New Strictly stars ‘shattered’ but having fun as dance rehearsals continue

Having already spent time in the dance studio, Tuesday marked the first time the celebrities met the professional dancers, and it looked to have been a full-on day for all involved.

Former footballer Alex Scott revealed she was extremely tired after a full day of dancing – despite her athletic background.

She tweeted: “Wow.. day 2 of #Strictly done, met all the pro dancers and had a good old boogie… but not gonna lie, just got home and I swear I’m going to be in bed asleep before 7pm.”

She added: “I am shattered @bbcstrictly.”

Veteran broadcaster Anneka Rice joked about having a few drinks to wind down, as she posted a picture of a large pack of ice next to some wine bottles and gin.

“The ice is for my bath,” she tweeted.

“The rest is for my throat. Honestly, this is insane… #Strictly #Day2 #strictlyimpossible.”

In a video post on his Instagram story, Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing told his followers: “Strictly update, you ready for this?

“I’m tired. My knee hurts. I sweat more than anyone else in the room. But you know what? I’ve got rhythm.

“Basically if I had to describe myself as someone, I am the southern Billy Elliot, and older.”

Paralympian Will Bayley shared a picture of himself lifting weights in the gym alongside BBC Breakfast sports host Mike Bushell, children’s TV presenter Karim Zeroual, internet personality Saffron Barker and comedian Chris Ramsey.

He tweeted: “After a full day of dancing! WE AINT FINISHED! @bbcstrictly.”

In a follow-up message, Bayley wrote: “Had such a great day today. Was amazing and a real privilege for me to have the opportunity to dance with such amazing professional dancers. I want this to last a long time #StrictlyComeDancing2019.”

Remarking on their gym stint, Bushell tweeted: “After a brilliant first day jigging around with the @bbcstrictly pros, we weren’t hurting enough, so while others went for ice baths @kayzer_1 suggested a ‘warm down’ at the gym for those that needed it. #oneliftforthecamera @SaffronBarker @IAmChrisRamsey @WillBayleytt.”

Barker also shared her thoughts on the rehearsals, tweeting: “Day two .. what a dream it’s been!! All the pro’s have been so welcoming & i already feel like we’re one big family!! @bbcstrictly #strictly

Day two .. what a dream it’s been!!💃🏼

Having met all the new celebrities, professional dancer Dianne Buswell tweeted: “So today was incredible ! The celebs are all such lovely people im so excited @bbcstrictly.”

The line-up for this year’s series also includes RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage, Olympic rower James Cracknell, ex-footballer David James, EastEnders star Emma Barton, ex-Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley, Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin and chef and socialite Emma, Viscountess Weymouth.

The series will return to BBC One next month.

