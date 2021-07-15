New Love Island bombshell to take two girls on a date

New Love Island bombshell set to take two girls out on a date on Thursday’s episode (ITV/PA)

A new boy is set to enter the Love Island villa and will choose two girls to take out on a date.

In scenes that will air on Thursday night, Kaz Kamwi will find out a new arrival is taking her for a romantic meeting.

It comes shortly after the arrival of new bombshell Andrea-Jane Bunker, known as AJ.

The hair extension technician, 28, from Hertfordshire, will spend time getting to know the boys ahead of selecting who to couple up with.

Speaking to Hugo Hammond on the sun deck, AJ says: “You’re a very good-looking guy and you’re lovely.

“Although you say you’re nice and don’t get me wrong, you’re nice! Sometimes the good ones are the dark horses.”

Hugo, who is in a friendship couple with Sharon Gaffka, says: “You’ve got to keep some stuff back.”

She replies: “You’re keeping that stuff for the right person.”

As one Islander's villa experience came to an end, for AJ, it's only the beginning...



Catch up on the dramatic dumping and the newest arrival here: https://t.co/4G30SNV4Pi #LoveIsland 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IVg4LZWMVl — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2021

The next day AJ also speaks to new arrival Teddy Soares, who is coupled up with lettings agent Faye Winter, about their star signs.

She tells him: I’m a big star sign person and I don’t want to find out what yours is because I’ll judge you!”

He tells her he is an Aries, which she says is her most compatible sign as she is a Sagittarius and all her “best relationships have been with Aries men”.

Speaking later in the Beach Hut, Teddy says: “It was interesting to have Faye in my mind because I haven’t made things official with Faye.

“AJ is definitely someone I’d be looking to certainly speak to and get to know more about.

“There is a good old mystery and intrigue there which is always enticing, isn’t it?”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.