New Little Britain sketch to air as part of BBC One’s Big Night In

Little Britain is set to return to TV screens for the first time in more than 10 years as part of the BBC’s Big Night In, the broadcaster has announced.

David Walliams and Matt Lucas will bring back the comedy during the live charity BBC One programme, which aims to provide an evening of entertainment during the coronavirus lockdown.

The pair will perform in a new sketch during the show, which is a collaboration between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief.

The BBC said in a statement that details of their performance will remain under wraps until the live show airs.

Little Britain began as a radio show in 2000 and moved to TV in 2003, running for three series.

The final series aired in 2008.

The programme included well-known characters such as Dafydd, Vicky Pollard, Emily Howard, Marjorie Dawes, Mr Mann, and Lou and Andy.

Earlier this month, Lucas told The One Show that Little Britain would “definitely” return.

He added that he and his co-star spoke “most days” and had discussed the possibility of reprising the comedy in the form of a podcast, TV series or stage show.

Last year, the pair reunited on BBC Radio 4, which is where Little Britain started, for a one-off special programme called Little Brexit.

The BBC said The Big Night In aims to “celebrate and reward those going the extra mile to support their communities in these troubled times”.

The show will be presented by hosts including Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Sir Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness.

Guests will include Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One on Thursday April 23 between 7pm and 10pm.

PA Media