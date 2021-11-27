Poetry by Molly Twomey

Molly has been published in ‘Poetry Ireland Review’, ‘Banshee’, ‘Mslexia’, ‘The Stinging Fly’ and other journals. In 2021, she won the Eavan Boland Mentorship Award and was awarded an Arts Council literature bursary. She is working on her debut collection.

Bábóg

The Bábóg Project aims to make a doll for each of the estimated 6,000 babies that are said to have died in Ireland’s former mother and baby homes.

In class, I use you to teach súile, lámh, ceann.

They grasp for your tiny arms, the red heart

I stitched on your chest. They pass you around

so gently as if a tight grip might make you slip away.

They stroke your sewn mouth, whispering béal.

At lunch someone always cups you

like a ladybird to give their small worries to,

the aftertaste of apples, cheese strings and fruit gums

entering the space where I have left out a nose.

I don’t know if that’s because to make you smell the world

would be unfair, or that I knew I would spend hours

hovering my palm there, trying to feel blood-warmed air.

Video of the Day

Read More

Callisto

The Matron stuffed a rag inside her lips,

told her she was lucky to live.

All she wanted was a pill to ease the ache

of a body yanked from her skin.

The twist and rip of the cord was nothing

compared to being left to the streets, saying yes

to the landlord who flicked a cigarette in her hair,

offered her two weeks for a kiss.

The kettle’s constant shriek

was her child wailing for milk. She saw him

in her sleep — all salt and glisten.

She longed to hold him, feel the heartbeat

she carried for so long, but doors were slammed,

windows gagged, and he was gone

like a star she’d never pull from the dark.

How to enter

New Irish Writing, edited by Ciaran Carty and appearing in the Irish Independent on the last Saturday of each month, is open to writers who are Irish or resident in Ireland. Stories submitted should not exceed 2,000 words. Up to four poems may be submitted. There is no entry fee. Writers whose work is selected will receive €120 for fiction and €60 for poetry. You can email your entry, preferably as a Word document, to newirishwriting68@gmail.com. Please include your name, address and contact number, as well as a brief biographical paragraph. Only writers who have yet to publish their first book can be considered.