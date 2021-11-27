Poetry by Molly Twomey

November’s winning poems
Molly has been published in ‘Poetry Ireland Review’, ‘Banshee’, ‘Mslexia’, ‘The Stinging Fly’ and other journals. In 2021, she won the Eavan Boland Mentorship Award and was awarded an Arts Council literature bursary. She is working on her debut collection.
Bábóg
The Bábóg Project aims to make a doll for each of the estimated 6,000 babies that are said to have died in Ireland’s former mother and baby homes.
In class, I use you to teach súile, lámh, ceann.
They grasp for your tiny arms, the red heart
I stitched on your chest. They pass you around
so gently as if a tight grip might make you slip away.
They stroke your sewn mouth, whispering béal.
At lunch someone always cups you
like a ladybird to give their small worries to,
the aftertaste of apples, cheese strings and fruit gums
entering the space where I have left out a nose.
I don’t know if that’s because to make you smell the world
would be unfair, or that I knew I would spend hours
hovering my palm there, trying to feel blood-warmed air.
Callisto
The Matron stuffed a rag inside her lips,
told her she was lucky to live.
All she wanted was a pill to ease the ache
of a body yanked from her skin.
The twist and rip of the cord was nothing
compared to being left to the streets, saying yes
to the landlord who flicked a cigarette in her hair,
offered her two weeks for a kiss.
The kettle’s constant shriek
was her child wailing for milk. She saw him
in her sleep — all salt and glisten.
She longed to hold him, feel the heartbeat
she carried for so long, but doors were slammed,
windows gagged, and he was gone
like a star she’d never pull from the dark.
New Irish Writing, edited by Ciaran Carty and appearing in the Irish Independent on the last Saturday of each month, is open to writers who are Irish or resident in Ireland. Stories submitted should not exceed 2,000 words. Up to four poems may be submitted. There is no entry fee. Writers whose work is selected will receive €120 for fiction and €60 for poetry. You can email your entry, preferably as a Word document, to newirishwriting68@gmail.com. Please include your name, address and contact number, as well as a brief biographical paragraph. Only writers who have yet to publish their first book can be considered.