New Irish Writing: I Remember What I Did by Alison McGuire

I remember what I did.

I remember it well and I cling to it. I need to go back and change it.

Sitting here in the gloomy kitchen, I have my outdoor things on and I’m waiting, hands folded in my lap, feet flat on the floor, shuffling. It’s hot in here. When I fidget in the chair, a puff of stale air through my clothes cools the film of sweat on my skin. Why does it have to be so hot? It is aggravating. My face drops into a heavy scowl.

Thoughts drift and I yawn as the thing I’m clinging to shifts, dropping away. Memories crowd in and I let them, staring past them into space. I’m roused from my empty reverie by the cracking of the kitchen door and he appears. He’s not dressed, which is annoying. I’m supposed to be somewhere today, doesn’t he know? His hair is ruffled, eyes on the phone in his hand. He starts when he sees me.

“Mum! What are you doing up so early?”

I’m thrown by the question and hunt for the answer. I open my mouth but find nothing to say. He wanders over to the coffee machine and, yawning, fiddles with it. He moves around the kitchen, opening blinds and letting in bright day that I squint against.

“Sitting here in the dark. Aren’t you hot in all those clothes?” What a stupid question. I scowl deeper at him, but he looks at me with a half-smile. “Where are you off to?” His tone is gently sing-song like he’s talking to a child.

“I’m going home today.” I know instantly that it’s wrong. I can’t find the right thing, the thing I wanted to hold on to. It’s slipped away and worry rises from my stomach right up to my throat. He sighs and turns to pour himself a coffee.

“Mum, this is home. For now. Remember, we talked about this?”

No. I don’t. This man annoys me. He keeps calling me ‘Mum’ when it’s clear I’m not. He’s a grown man, for heaven’s sake. My children are…

“Where are my children?” I ask quietly. His eyes ramble over my face and he looks as though he’s about to tell a lie. I could always tell.

“Well, Sandra’s in New York, with her two kids, remember? Davey’s in Cork with his wife and their lot. And I’m here with you.”

See? I knew it was going to be a lie.

***

I like to listen to their conversations when they don’t know that I’m there. They sound so anchored in real things. I come across a door left ajar and keep my breathing quiet so I can hear them.

“This is hard for you, I know, but this is expressly what she wanted.” This is her voice.

“I just think if she could go back, see the quality of life she might have, she’d change her mind. She deserves the chance to do that, surely?”

“Darling, her decision-making is so impaired now. All her markers are showing she’s at the point where she wanted to enact her living will. It’s time to get the files across to Switzerland.”

It all sounds urgent, their voices strained. I should know who they’re talking about, but it doesn’t seem relevant. I think I’m hungry.

“I get what you’re saying,” he replies, “I just wish I hadn’t agreed to help her… Do you want to come in, Mum?” This last part is louder and I try to feign surprise as I nudge the door open a little further. I work my way to where they are, by the kitchen counter.

“Hey Mum, how are you feeling? I thought later we’d — no, Mum, stop. Don’t eat that, it’s left over from last night’s dinner.”

I put down the fork and fix him with a stare. What kind of establishment leaves last night’s dinner out for their guests? I catch them exchanging looks and I hope they know I’m onto them.

***

It’s morning and I’m in my bed. My head throbs and every muscle is tensed because I can remember: the room, in whites and greys bleached by the sun streaming through gauzy curtains, lifting in the breeze, smelling of garden, mountains beyond. The thrill of recalling such detail takes my breath away. There were staff, and papers signed by me. I laughed, an act so alien to me now. The man and woman from this house were there too, but I don’t know why. I’ll ask one of them.

I rush to get out of bed, slowed by the stiffness in my legs and throbbing in my head. Gradually I make my way to the kitchen, through the living room today because it’s never clear where the kitchen actually is. It’s a stupid layout.

I find the woman in the kitchen where she’s speaking low into her telephone. When she sees me, her tone gets brighter and she pushes the conversation to a close. She shoves a smile at me. “How are you feeling this morning? That was my mum, she and my dad send their love.” Her face beams and I stare at it, taking it in. The thing I wanted to ask her is gone now. I don’t think it was important but something else is, crashing into me, my legs weakening.

“My husband died!” I utter the words and they are made real. My face stretches in shock and I watch her smile drop as she comes towards me, taking my arm and guiding me to a chair.

“Yes, my lovely, I’m so sorry. It’s been six months now; I can hardly believe it.”

She shakes her head. Tears fall and I rub at them with my sleeve. How could I not have realised that he was gone?

“It’s OK, though, you’re safe here, with us.” I blink at her. “And we’re going to look after you until… Would you like a cup of tea? Let me get you a nice cup of tea.”

***

I’m suddenly wide awake so it must be time to get up, but it’s dark. I stretch my stiff legs under the blankets and wonder where I am. Perhaps we’re on holiday. The shadows of the furniture are unfamiliar. I would love to go home. I never enjoyed holidays. I spent them missing my home. Did we bring the children? I can’t recall and I wonder where they are. I reach out next to me in the bed, but he’s gone and the sadness creeps in. I think he’s been gone a while. I really need to find those kids.

I swing my legs out of bed and stumble into the cool hallway, lit by a solitary lamp on a table. There are four boxes outside my door, which is ridiculous. What kind of a hotel is this? Leaving things around for people to trip over? I scowl at the thought.

I remember the children and listen for them. They’re always hiding these days. I strain to remember when I last saw them, panic rising on a wave from the flip in my stomach. I call Sandra. My voice cracks. I clear my throat and call her again. She’s the oldest, she’ll know where the others are. I hear something from upstairs and I shout again, louder.

The man that runs this place comes thumping down the stairs, his hair all over the place, eyes squinting from sleep.

“Mum! What are you doing up? It’s the middle of the night.”

“I need to find my children.” I tell him forcefully. If he’s going to be unhelpful, the other guests will hear about it. There are children missing!

He scrubs his hands roughly across his face and through his hair, which now stands on end in a manner that would be funny if he wasn’t so ignorant.

“Mum, they’re all in their homes. We’ve been over this a hundred times: Dad’s dead, you sold the house. We saw them all last month for your birthday, remember?”

I am blank.

“And you’re here with us for now.”

He sounds cross but I can’t think why. I came out of my room to look for something and now I’m so very tired. He comes down the rest of the stairs and stands close to me so I have to look up at him. This grown man, calling himself my son, is just ludicrous. I don’t tell him that; I think maybe it’s best to go along with it.

“You look tired.” I tell him. He heaves a sigh.

“Yes, well, it’s three in the morning so of course I’m tired. Mum, look, go back to bed. We can talk about this in the morning.”

“I need the toilet.”

“OK, well it’s right there, next to your room.” He points to a door and it registers with me. “Then go to sleep, OK?” His voice is gentler now and I let it persuade me.

“OK, dear.” I hear him trudging back up the stairs. All the words he said are queuing for attention as I sit myself down on the toilet and take a wee. I yawn and shudder. As I get up to flush the toilet, there is wet all over the floor. I go to pull up my pyjamas but they’re already up and they’re also wet. There must be something wrong with the plumbing in this place. I’ll let reception know in the morning.

I take off the wet things and wash my hands in the sink, glancing up to find a face staring at mine. I don’t recognise that woman, her face is a crumple of wrinkles, frowning at me from the gloom. I touch my face. When did I get so old? I look like… I look like my mother! She rushes in on a stream of memories. I remember her, old and slow, and scowling. I remember her illness, the enduring piece of her after everything else was taken.

I’d promised myself I would not choose decline.

I remember what I did, and I want it undone. I’m compelled to stay alive instead. I’ve changed my mind. I meet my gaze in the mirror and, between us, we make up our minds to choose life. To go home and be with my children again. It makes so much sense to me and I am comforted.

My legs are cold now, so I make my way back to bed and sleep.

***

It’s bright in my room. Excitement runs through me. Something really good is going to happen today, I can feel it. I get up to find myself already dressed and I’m pleased with my organisation. I put on lipstick and make my way to the kitchen where I find the man and woman, standing clothed and ready, regarding me with expectation. So, they know, too!

“Morning Mum, how are you doing?” I nod at him, letting him have his little pretence, silly man. She puts toast and tea in front of me and I eat fast. They sit down either side of me, and I look from one to the other. Do they want me to pay? I can’t remember where my money is. I hope it’s not a problem.

“So, we’re leaving today, Mum. I’m...” he glances at her over my head, looking like he’s about to cry. I must have been a good guest, they’re fond of me. “I’m not sure if you remember? We need to get to the airport in plenty of time. You know where we’re going, right?” He swings big, reassuring nods at me.

I look from him to her and back again. I knew it! I absolutely knew it. I feel my face crumpling in an unfamiliar way. It feels gruesome and slack, like I haven’t done this face in an age. I smile. I pat his hand.

“Yes, dear, of course I remember. I’m going home.”

About the author

Alison McGuire is ­passionate about ­writing fiction and poetry, ­teaching creative ­writing and collaborating with other artists. Her ­writing centres on our ­humanness and our connections, exploring our vulnerabilities and darker proclivities. Alison is studying for her master’s in creative writing at DCU and lives in south Co Wicklow with her family.

How to enter

New Irish Writing, edited by Ciaran Carty and appearing in the Irish Independent on the last Saturday of each month, is open to writers who are Irish or resident in Ireland. Stories submitted should not exceed 2,000 words. Up to four poems may be submitted. There is no entry fee. Writers whose work is selected will receive €120 for fiction and €60 for poetry. You can email your entry, preferably as a Word document, to newirishwriting68@gmail.com. Please include your name, address and contact number, as well as a brief biographical paragraph. Only writers who have yet to publish their first book can be considered.