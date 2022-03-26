New Irish Writing: 6 Stone 11 by Adana Keane

“I scarcely dared to look/ to see what it was I was” — In the Waiting Room by Elizabeth Bishop

Dr Khan’s waiting room is plush and white. Maybe too white. Everything is perfectly arranged with eight occupied Barcelona chairs symmetrically divided by a glossy white coffee table. Magazines are pristinely arranged into two neat piles, one on either end and a tiered fan of broadsheet newspapers in the centre. The large modern Mondrian murals that adorn the walls are precisely aligned, their blocks of primary colour boldly streaking across the lasered canvas. No doubt the furnishings are carefully arranged to convey a sense of calm and order. The complete opposite of what any of us must be feeling sitting here. My eyes take another sweep of the interior; to me, it seems like we are sitting inside a giant meringue.

Dad repeatedly smooths his silk paisley tie as we wait for my name to be called. His elbow brushes off mine as he pats down the flaps of his suit pocket. Nobody speaks, we all just wait, marinating in our secrets, suspiciously eyeing up the other damaged souls in the locality. I figure we are all broken or malfunctioning in some way. This is the breaker’s yard for humans.

The arrival of a short young man injects the room with an uneasy tension as there are clearly no more chairs left. He hovers in the doorway, shifting his weight from leg to leg, clearly unsure if he should walk past the rows of patients to reception. A black-suited lady soon emerges from one of the many side rooms awkwardly carrying a brown leather dining chair, her shins knocking against the rear legs as she scooches it towards the main entrance. The gentleman smiles his appreciation. There is an untidiness about the room now. The random chair plonked into a meticulous scheme, the man making gestures against the expressionless faces of Dr Khan’s other clients. I think it’s rude they’re unprepared for his arrival. I also think it’s quite thoughtless that they’ve left out a bowl of fruit on a glass-topped sideboard. They are not real, Dad whispers, and he gestures towards the fruit when I frown. I know, I reply, but I didn’t, and I’m even more irked I was wrong. It’s a new low to be eyeing up plastic food to eat.

Everyone else seems older and not accompanied by anyone. I’m surprised at the older ones. I would like to think that when I hit their age, I would have all my shit sorted out. We sit seeing each other and intentionally not seeing each other. It is best if we all pretend we are not actually here at all. The lady directly opposite is wearing an oversized lilac woollen jumper. It clashes with her orange tartan slacks and I reckon she must live alone. No one would let you out like that. Her hair is greasy and she keeps tucking it behind each ear and smoothening it down so it looks like oiled strands of tagliatelle pasta. Her knees are tightly pressed together and she flicks through a National Geographic, licking the tips of her fingers after each page turn. I can hear the saliva as it migrates from her mouth to her skin before spotting invisible prints of her DNA in each top right-hand corner. She reminds me of a girl from my class in primary school who would never touch her food with her hands and nibbled her sandwiches while wrapping them in kitchen roll. I wonder where she is now. I wonder if she has stopped her daily ritual of patting each of the room’s radiators and her habit of continuously running her finger along all surfaces. She looked like a lady inspecting for dust, all she needed was a white glove. We heard lately her uncle was questioned for holding child pornography. I realise now she was probably a little girl lost. I try not to plait the separate facts together and tiny lacerations lace my insides as the thoughts cascade down, stinging as they go. I don’t want to think about that and I shift my eyes to the right. I am relieved that the woman beside her doesn’t seem like she belongs here. Her dress is floral and flowing and spills over her dark brown leather riding boots. She is manicured with short, cropped light blonde hair and a flawless creamy complexion. To look at her, you would wonder what possible problems she could have. I picture her gently rocking in a wooden chair on some veranda with scented pink rose bushes climbing up a trellis behind her, and the front door of her cosy cottage slightly ajar. I glance away quickly before she realises I have snatched her from the waiting room and plonked her in some ethereal countryside location.

I stretch for a magazine to break my thoughts, momentarily thinking twice about disturbing the perfect arrangement on the table. Naomi Campbell’s apple cheeks smile out towards me, her naked torso is crossed with her arms. Her taut muscle, and the angular definition of her oval face is taunting me. I have something you want, the seductive pose screams. I suddenly disapprove of all female models taking up paid photoshoots to send out waves of insecurity into the world. It is not her fault she’s beautiful but I still reason she doesn’t have to parade it. Then again, maybe if I looked like that, I would too. Actually, I wouldn’t. I have to have the last word with myself. There is no way I could totter down a catwalk with my hips swaying, each leg extended directly in line with rows of eyeballs and lenses blinking in tandem with every step.

I return the magazine without opening it, placing it exactly where I have removed it from and scan the faces of the broken bodies once more. Everyone’s insides must be whirling like mine but no one betrays it. We all sit poker-faced bluffing our sanity. I could have dug my heels in. What would my parents really have done if I refused to get in the car? I begin to rehearse what I might say to Khan, but mostly what I will not. Will I tell him that yesterday I only I had two black coffees and two shot glasses of water? Or that I know I must be dehydrated, as my head throbs, not from the thought knots but from the lack of water, from the lack of everything.

When I knocked the first glass back, I could hear my body crackling as the liquid seeped into the arid crevasses of my cells. The desiccated shell of my body cried out for more water, each nucleus outstretching their arms like desperate surging crowds lunging towards an aid truck. I don’t think I will. I’ll tell him everything is absolutely fine and continue to churn around in the rotisserie of denial. He won’t know that my breasts have been sucked back into my body or that my periods have stopped altogether now. He will surely only see my foxholes of fat and question my parents’ well-intentioned appointment with a rolling of his eyes. I don’t like that I don’t know what he may ask me. It feels like a test, but I am unsure of the correct answers that will get me home to continue to crack the code on the scales. I don’t have to tell him I’m a mastermind on the calorific value on almost anything or reveal the energy expelled for each 10k run. I quickly try to sieve my thoughts and catch the ones that really can’t slip through.

It is not long before my full name is called out. I wince. It is advertising I need help, or at least that my parents think I need help. I unfurl my fingers from around the soft leather padding and realise I would be happy just to sit and wait without actually going anywhere. As I slowly rise to enter, the doctor gestures towards the door, intimating for Dad to accompany me.

Khan is younger than I expected, I guess he is in his mid-forties, a bit older than Dad but healthier looking. There is a smoothness about him, he is immaculate from his neatly parted jet-black hair and cleanly shaven tanned skin to his tailored suit. He exudes an effortless perfection, so much so that you would be forgiven for believing this to be an actor impersonating the role. I find despite the attractiveness of his features, he is not attractive and that his overly polished presentation veers towards blandness. I hear the latch click behind us. Make yourselves comfortable he says in an unexpected south Dublin accent. He is welcoming but not friendly. I understand it as professional politeness and muse how many times he will deliver this line today alone. I visualise myself on a conveyor belt of broken pieces.

I feel suddenly sullen and venture nothing, barely confirming the pronunciation of my name as I sink into the farthest leather armchair and neither of the two seats positioned in front of his desk. I smile at the irony of going to see a shrink because I’m shrinking, and fold my body into the adjacent wall hoping I could percolate through the plaster. His desk is empty except for an oversized and immobile Newton’s Cradle. It is tempting to set one of the wrecking balls going. I wonder how long it would take to stop, I wonder how long I’ll be in here.

Dr Khan outlines that this is a short session to open up avenues for further discussion. I don’t look at him. Instead, I gaze out of the upstairs casement window and watch the white cherry blossoms brush against the outside sill. They match the interior. This one is white-washed too. I think of clean slates or tabula rasa as my history teacher stresses. Perhaps this is one such moment. I wonder how I’ll vandalise this one. The arched branches tap against the window, their petals threaded on to the curved boughs like exploded popcorn. They bounce on the breeze, dip and rise however the gust guides them. There is no resistance, just being in being. How simple it would be. Imagine, as a tree you don’t even have to eat. Imagine vegetation can transform light into energy to synthesise food directly. Imagine how much thinner I’d be without a mouth. I remember reading about Russian demonstrators who sewed their mouths closed in protest to some political issue. It seemed counter-productive, but mostly it seemed barbaric and it was difficult to get past the reality that a needle had pierced through the soft flesh of their lips to horrifically show their defiance rather than verbalise it. But it also meant these campaigners couldn’t eat.

Their voices trail off as the basic administration is completed, Dad signs with a swift flourish and reaches into his inside pocket, presumably for his chequebook. Khan bats his hand at him informing him that his secretary will sort that and ushers him through an adjacent door to the left of his office. I wonder briefly if they eavesdrop in there like two-way mirrors in a police station, but this is a sound version for psychotherapists.

Khan leans forward in his chair and rests both his arms on the desk until they overlap with his hands cupping each elbow. I shift my hands too for something to do, uncapping mine from my elbows and edge back further in my seat. I expect he will ask me to move. He doesn’t. Instead he looks straight towards me and asks “Do you like yourself?” I don’t respond. What kind of a stupid question is that anyway?

Adana Keane is an English post-primary teacher in Co Wicklow. Following her participation in the Fighting Words workshops for educators last year, this short story is her first ­published piece. She lives in Wexford with her husband and two daughters.

