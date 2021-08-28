Mr Soul by Neil Tully

Danny adds another 10 kilos to the bar then stoops under it, testing the weight across his back. He lifts, then steps backwards. The heaviest weight he’s ever tried to squat. He looks at himself in the mirror, tells himself how strong he is. Unstoppable. Thinks of all the chicken-legged guys watching from across the gym. He completes the downward movement, pauses at the bottom and feels the tension in his quads, then drives up with perfect form. Kev steps closer, his hand hovering near the weight.

“Not yet,” Danny says through gritted teeth, then executes another squat. Kev lets out a disbelieving laugh and looks around to see if anybody is witnessing this display of brute strength. During rep number three, Danny’s quads wobble. Again, with number four. He grunts when he’s upright, facing the mirror, and dares himself not to do another rep. He lowers the weight then drives up, pure power surging through his body. He staggers forward and lets the barbell clatter on to the rack, steps out from under it and Kev shadowboxes in front of him then pats his shoulder.

“You’re a bloody machine, pal!” Kev says and starts unloading the bar.

Danny catches his breath, exhausted muscles filling with blood. He says nothing, just nods and thinks of all the guys that used to call him shortarse or scrawny. He spots them around town sometimes and sees the way they look at him. Intimidated. In awe, while they stand in doorways, sucking poison into their lungs, nursing beer guts. Call me scrawny now, you pricks.

“Finding the new cycle okay then?” Kev asks, heading for the changing rooms.

“Aye, good stuff, pal.” Danny wishes he could bottle this feeling of invincibility.

“Keep the ’roids steady, but remember, you’ll need the Nolvadex. Don’t forget that or you’ll end up with bigger tits than my missus.”

After a shower, Danny assesses his quads. He trains harder than any player on the team. But there he was on Saturday, warming the bench with this wee 16-year-old with tweezers for legs. Danny looks in the mirror. Shoulders are stacked, arms look massive, abs like six Windsor knots tightened on his torso. Chest is solid. He sees a pasty guy watching in the reflection. They all want it, but aren’t prepared to do the work. He frowns at his bald head. He’s researched treatments, but they cost far too much.

“That’s me done, pal, catch you tomorrow?” Kev is beside him, already dried and changed.

“Aye, pal, back and biceps.”

Kev is a decent sort. Knows his stuff. Keeps Danny right with the steroids. Danny calls after him before he gets to the door.

“Kev, hang on five will you, I’m going to visit Sharon. Chum along?”

Kev nods and takes a seat. “Course, pal.”

His sister Sharon and Kev were in school together back in the day. Maybe even an item once. Kev made sure nobody went too hard on Danny at school, stepped in whenever Danny was being pushed around. They wouldn’t mess with Kev back then, the same way they wouldn’t mess with Danny now. More than anything, Danny hates cowards.

They take Danny’s car. Kev lives next to the gym. He’s there most days, selling the juice. He’s got a tidy missus, steady cashflow and a place of his own. Can’t ask more than that, Danny thinks. The hospice is outside the town, towards the city. Danny turns the house music down as they cross the cattle grid. He hates the drive in. The trees either side, the reserved parking at the front, the sandstone building like some old boarding school.

The smell inside makes him retch. Alcohol gel and cleaning products. Miserable bodies parading the halls, stinking of death. Spending their final weeks asking for help taking a piss. The blonde at reception checks them in. She’s there most days and always gives him a smile.

“On you go, Mr Muir, she’s in her room.”

They walk the sickly green corridors and when they’re out of earshot, Kev nudges him with his elbow.

“Mr Muir, eh? I reckon she’s keen, pal,” Kev laughs.

Danny is starting to regret bringing him. He thought it would be a good idea. He’d seen the visitor’s book one day. Sharon had no visitors apart from their mum and dad.

In her room, she’s sitting in that chair, support strap around her head. The bed is made, the television off. The speaker Danny bought her is playing Sinatra 65 on low.

“Alexa, shut it,” Danny says, striding towards her and the machine obeys his command.

She smiles like always. He wants to pick her up and carry her away, back to when they were kids. She nods at the seat in the corner. Danny takes the bed, while Kev comes from the doorway and sits. “Brought an old pal along, Shar.”

Kev leans forward. “Hi Sharon love, how are you keeping?”

Danny notices his voice has gone up a register and his words have slowed.

“She has motor neurone disease, pal, she’s not bloody simple.”

Kev ignores him and starts talking about when he last saw her. About his missus and schooldays. Every recognisable name seems to register sadness with Sharon. Her head looks out of proportion to her ragged body. Danny imagines her wasted muscles buried somewhere in her tracksuit and his eyes fill when he sees her trainers. Orange Nikes, like a cruel joke.

Her feet flaccid on the footrest. Could it not have been him instead? He wipes his eyes before they notice.

“Kevin,” she says, voice laboured, as if her tongue is heavy. “Do you have anything you could sell me? I think I could use something.” Kev looks to Danny, then back to Sharon.

“Who, me? You must have the wrong guy,” Kev says, looking around, feigning innocence.

“Come on, Kev, you saying I couldn’t do with bulking up?” They all laugh.

“What about you, Hulk,” she says, turning to Danny, “any singing lately?” Kev turns with a raised eyebrow. Danny wishes she didn’t always bring it up. She’s the only one who does, ever since she heard him one Christmas years ago, singing at the kitchen table after one too many Tennent’s.

“Nah, no chance, I’m all about deep house,” he says, winking at Kev. She rolls her eyes.

“Use it while you still have it,” she says. She’s right, the way older sisters are always right. Those voices stir something in him. Dean Martin, Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald. Sam Cooke most of all. He’d once thought about some small gigs, maybe doing some weddings. Never did. For the same reason he never went for choir at school. Guys like him don’t sing at weddings. And definitely not in some pub, while cowards he went to school with mock from the darkness.

“Christ, Shar, I wouldn’t let this mug sing in the shower,” Kev says, and she doesn’t press.

“What about football? Suspended for a month?” she asks, moving on.

“Who, me? Wrong guy again,” Danny says, and they laugh. Stuart Campbell, the manager, has warned him countless times. It’s his temper. Fighting, arguing with referees, storming to the clubhouse after being substituted. Even threw his shirt at Campbell once. He felt it bubbling under the surface on Saturday, sitting on the bench next to that boy. He knew that if he was brought on, he’d break somebody in half with a tackle.

“How’s it all going?” Sharon asks.

“OK in the league. Squad is light though. They’ve brought up this wee 16-year-old.”

“Wonderboy, they say,” Kev interrupts. “Gifted. Never seen him, but everybody’s talking.”

“Bullshit. One run in the senior team and he’ll be back playing with his pals.” Danny folds his arms.

“Hey, look after him. I know what some of you are like. Millar and Notman especially.” Sharon looks down at her legs. Was always sports mad.

“Aye, I’ll look after him. Give him exactly what he needs at training tonight,” Danny says, grinning at Kev.

He kisses her head before they leave and tells her he’ll be back tomorrow. Passing reception, he pushes out his chest and extends his arms, making his triceps ripple under his T-shirt.

“See you tomorrow then, Mr Muir,” the blonde says. He just nods.

“Bottled it,” Kev says outside. Danny’s never known how to talk to women. Twenty-nine and never had a girlfriend. He doesn’t know why he thought that getting big would fix the problem.

“Treat ’em mean, keep ’em keen,” he says, unlocking his car. Back on the road, he turns up the house music and fist pumps the beat against the steering wheel.

At training, Danny feels unstoppable. That’s the beauty of the cycles. Blast out a leg session in the morning, train that evening. He outlasts the others in the fitness drill. Beats his chest when it finishes. Bleedin’ Adonis on the juice. Campbell hands out bibs and Danny is on the same team as Wonderboy. He takes charge, assigns positions, tells Wonderboy not to fuck anything up. Millar and Notman are on the other team. Early on, Danny overhits a pass for Wonderboy to chase. The boy’s electric and makes the pass look decent. He nutmegs Millar, leaves him for dead, then angles his run towards the corner of the box. Notman careers across the box and levels him. A man’s shoulder charge, tossing him like a rag doll. Millar jogs back to high five Notman, relieved to be spared further embarrassment.

Minutes later, Wonderboy’s on the ball again, standing start to full sprint in a couple of yards. Electric. Danny sees it coming long before the boy does. Millar, tasting revenge, launching into a tackle, both feet off the ground. The sound of studs against shin pads echoes over the pitch. The boy doesn’t make a sound, just lies there until a team-mate helps him up. Better get used to it if he’s playing senior football. Notman and Millar share a smile. Campbell tells everybody to calm down, that they don’t need more injuries. Danny watches the boy jog back to the wing, expecting to see tears in his eyes. Sees nothing but courage, and the desire to go again.

From a corner, Notman beats everybody to the ball and heads it clear. Wonderboy chases after it. Danny sees Millar hunt him down, a rabid dog with a nose full of fox haemorrhoids. The boy controls the ball and shapes to send in a cross. Millar gets within a couple of feet, ready to launch into another tackle. Then Millar is on the ground, the thud of his body against an advertising board like a gunshot. Danny is standing over him with his hand out, in exchange for the ferocious shoulder he’s just given him. He helps Millar to his feet but doesn’t say anything. They watch the boy continue his run and bend a shot into the far corner with his weaker foot.

He drives through the deserted town, only the chippie and the boozer still open, confident that he’s earned a start at the weekend. He listens to Sam Cooke, sings along and finds himself heading towards the city. The blonde isn’t at reception and a matronly old bat with grey hair and glasses tells him that visiting hours are over. He flexes over her desk and she doesn’t argue.

He opens the door and finds Sharon on her bed, her withered body under a single sheet. She looks to him, then to the clock on the wall.

“Danny?” she says, her mouth so dry his name comes out like ash. “Why are you here?”

“Sis,” he says, filling a cup of water, then dragging a seat to her bedside. He takes her hand and holds the straw to her mouth. “Thought you might fancy a sing song.” Sharon laughs and calls him an idiot. He sings to her. She listens with her eyes closed and he doesn’t stop until she’s asleep.

About the author

Neil Tully lives in Cork with his fiancée. He was the recipient of a writing mentorship bursary from Roscommon County Council and twice shortlisted for New Roscommon Writer of the Year. He was the winner of The Dock Arts Centre winter writing award and has been published in ‘The Honest Ulsterman’ and elsewhere. He will begin an MA in creative writing at the University of Limerick this year.

How to enter

New Irish Writing, edited by Ciaran Carty and appearing in the Irish Independent on the last Saturday of each month, is open to writers who are Irish or resident in Ireland. Stories submitted should not exceed 2,000 words. Up to four poems may be submitted. There is no entry fee. Writers whose work is selected will receive €120 for fiction and €60 for poetry. You can email your entry, preferably as a Word document, to newirishwriting@independent.ie. Please include your name, address and contact number, as well as a brief biographical paragraph. Only writers who have yet to publish their first book can be considered.