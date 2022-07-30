Laughter by Enda Wyley

There was something aloof about Rory O’Rourke. If he spoke to you, fair enough, but he wasn’t somebody you spoke to unless invited by him. At least, Emma felt this. At staff meetings he said very little. But when he did, he proved himself to be quietly commanding, original in his views about the curriculum and students. She’d heard from Betty, the school administrator, that the principal frequently sought and acted on Rory’s advice. That’s how highly he thinks of him, Emma thought, not sure if Mr McGarrigle even knew who she was.

One morning, just off the Luas at Nassau Street, Emma bumped into him standing at the window of Hodges Figgis. His Inner City, a collection of essays about Dublin, had just been published and was the main display of recent publications in the bookshop. Emma instantly felt sorry for him. Not because he had a book out. But because she knew how much it drained him having to teach when what he really wanted, more than anything, was to stay at home and write. She’d overheard him say that quietly to another teacher in the staffroom one day.

“Maybe the book is your ticket to getting out of teaching.” Emma was surprised at herself for stopping and actually speaking to him.

“What makes you think I want that?”

“I dunno.” She looked straight ahead, watching his reflection in the window. He was looking at her, looking at him. “Just a thought, I suppose. If I’d published a book, I think I’d feel that way.”

“And give up the opportunity of working with that gum-chewing, raucous bunch that make my life so exquisite?” He half-smiled, turned to face her now.

“Ah, you teach at the school too. You’re new enough, aren’t you? I’m Rory, by the way.”

“I’m Emma. And I’m not that new. I’ve been teaching at the school for five years.”

“That long? Oh, God.” He laughed and threw his head slightly back. It was a habit she would later come to love. “Complete apologies for not speaking to you until now. I suppose I’ve been caught up in this.” He waved at his book, its image of the Liffey and Ha’penny bridge lit by the bookshop lights.

“It’s beautiful.”

“Do you think so? Thanks.” He lowered his eyes in a way that surprised her. How wrong could she have been. He wasn’t aloof. But instead, shy. “I can give you a copy, if you’d like. No pressure, though. It may not be your thing.”

The next morning, Rory O’Rourke was standing at the bookshop again, staring at his books in the window and this time he had a copy in his hand which he gave to Emma. After that, Emma always got off the Luas at Hodges Figgis and Rory would be waiting for her. At first she thought he was only standing there to hear how she had been finding his book. Did she like it? Had he captured the essence of the city well? But he never asked her anything about his book. Instead, he proved to be a curious and persistent listener. There was a method to his conversations, she realised. He would start off making casual comments about the weather or people or shops they’d pass. But soon, he would ask her questions about her life. And what was strange was that she didn’t mind telling him all about Robert. His rarely leaving his study. His headphones and the ambient music he played when writing his ads. Barry’s Tea. Brennans bread. Whatever accounts the agency sent his way. The one about incontinence pads for older women had won him an award recently. Why leak if you don’t have to? Boxloads of freebies arrived to the house and, appalled, Emma had stored them in the attic. There’s no way she needed them yet. But she’d begun to practice pelvic floor exercises after work, lying on her side at the foot of their bed.

Video of the Day

Even when waiting at the tram stop, she’d practise. Breathing out, then in. Squeezing her back passage and front muscles. It was almost pleasurable, the secrecy of it making her smile at fellow commuters. On the odd morning, it was an activity that sent a rush of warmth through her and she was embarrassed to feel her nipples harden through her cotton shirt. When this happened, Emma would pull her jacket closer across her chest and jump off a few stops earlier than was needed for work. The cold air and walk usually calmed her and she’d feel better able to deal with the rowdy inner-city teenagers that she tried and failed to teach French to.

It was one morning like this, having just got off the Luas, that she’d met Rory. But she couldn’t ever tell him about the exercises. After all, the best stories that she taught in school were subtle. Had nuance. Maybe real life could be like that too.

One morning she arrived agitated. Her neighbours had gone away for two weeks. She’d casually offered to help, should they need her to do anything while they were gone. But she hadn’t expected a complete list of things to do.

“It was like a PhD of instructions,” she moaned.

They had crossed O’Connell Bridge and were heading towards the Pro-Cathedral. Emma slowed down. Always around here she felt a dullness seep through her. They had nearly reached the end of their morning chat. Their school was only minutes away and they never spoke to each other when there.

“I hope you told them to fuck off,” Rory said.

“Strangely, I didn’t.” Emma smiled. She had come to like when Rory cursed. It went against everything she had thought of him before knowing him the way she did now. “Their place is so clean and sterile, everything in order. Not a book in sight. I think next to the clutter of my house, I just felt a bit silenced by it all. So I took the keys and agreed to do it. But then there’s the birds.”

“What birds?”

“Little goldfinches and sparrows.”

“Ah, les petits oiseaux!”

“Your French improves every day you spend with me,” Emma teased. “But yes, those bloody little birds. They crash into the neighbours’ house, you see, and set the alarm off. But last night, just as I was getting into my bath, it happened again and I knew they were away.”

“Couldn’t Robert have gone in to sort it out? Oh, probably not,” Rory corrected himself, “he had his earphones on again.”

“Yes, didn’t hear a thing.” It was funny to Emma that Rory knew a lot about Robert, a man he had never even met.

“Anyway, I went into their house in my pyjamas and bathrobe, water dripping everywhere and managed to turn off the fecking alarm and lock up before leaving.”

“And I bet Robert didn’t even notice that you were gone.”

“You’re right,” Emma laughed. “He didn’t.” But when she looked over at Rory, she saw that he wasn’t laughing with her, was deadly serious. She crossed over the street now. It was what they did. Go their separate ways when close to the school, so that students and staff wouldn’t gossip. They never chatted in the staffroom either, or met after school.

“See you tomorrow morning, Rory,” she said.

“Yes, tomorrow.”

As she walked through the school gates, she felt his gaze still upon her. When she looked back, she saw him absorbed by the crowd of raucous, gum-chewing students arriving for their first class of the day.

And now, there it was again, going off late on a Sunday afternoon. Her sacred Sunday afternoon. After a week of relentless school work, it mattered to her to be able to lie in the dark of her bedroom quiet and doze away, thinking of nothing in particular. Let Robert have his earphones and music. She loved nothing more than this nothingness. But that bloody alarm.

It was only when she was in their house and had turned it off, that the idea came to her. Surely it would be fun? They would never know. And as for Robert — well, he was too self-absorbed to even notice where she was, or what she was up to.

At first Rory sounded surprised when she rang. But then he laughed and said, why not, he’d be there in half an hour. Emma was quick about ushering him inside. They stood in the gloom of her neighbours’ kitchen, the blinds turned down. Emma suddenly became overwhelmed with the feeling that this was the strangest of dates in the most out of bounds places she’d ever been.

It was Rory who suggested the whiskey. The bottles were high up over the sink and he stood on a chair and pulled one down, knocking a cactus plant to the floor. Emma was shocked, immediately began sweeping up the mess with a dustpan and brush she found. But when Rory handed her a large mug of whiskey — he couldn’t find the glasses — she gave up, abandoned the cleaning, took a big gulp and slumped on the sofa. It felt weird when Rory slouched beside her. He had never even sat beside her in the staffroom and here they were intimately side by side in her neighbour’s house. When he began to roll, she saw a side to him she had never imagined.

“Back pain,” he explained. “Too many years bent over a computer writing. Weed helps me relax.”

The single malt was beginning to do its job. Emma was already on to her second mug and it was making her giddy. She reached across, an energy spreading through her, as her fingers touched Rory’s briefly. It only took a few minutes after her first deep inhalation when she had entered a different zone. Who cared if there was school tomorrow? Who cared about exams and markings and staff meetings?

Rory had music blaring from his phone now and he pulled her up and they began to fool around, dancing with their arms spread wide. Emma let out a yowl. It felt good to do this in the perfectly ordered room where she had spent many a dinner party with her neighbours and their dull friends who spoke about holidays and children and their academic achievements with such sincerity that she and Robert had no choice but to retreat to the corner, down lots of wine and feel better talking only to each other.

But now there were no boring guests and she could do what she liked. A vase crashed from a bookshelf. Had her swaying arm done that? Rory was toasting bread he’d found in the freezer. He pulled it from under the grill, plastered it with butter from the otherwise empty fridge and began to munch on a slice, wobbling towards Emma, crumbs scattering across the gleaming oak floors.

Emma was laughing when he swayed in front on her. Laughing when he offered her some of his toast. He moved closer, pressing it gently into her mouth. He kissed her lips as she chewed. When she swallowed and hiccupped, he didn’t mind, covered her mouth with his. How long the kissing went on, she couldn’t be sure. She knew her foot had banged against her drink and could smell the whisky everywhere. She knew the music pounded as loud as her heart as Rory kept kissing her, touching her. She knew they had fallen on the floor and that a bump was welling on the back of her head. But she didn’t mind. And there was the laughing again. It continued on, rising from her. Such joy. No more school. No more pelvic exercises. No more ambient music. No more little sparrows banging against the neighbour’s kitchen window. No more Robert standing over them now, glaring.

“I let myself in. Emma? What the hell’s going on?”

No more anything. Just Rory, his weight upon her. And this unending laughter.

About the author

Expand Close Enda Wyley, the July short story selection for New Irish Writing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Enda Wyley, the July short story selection for New Irish Writing

Enda Wyley’s recent poetry collection The Painter on his Bike (Dedalus Press) was published in 2019. She lives in Dublin, where she teaches poetry and co-hosts the podcast Books for Breakfast about books and writing. This is her first short story to be published.

How to enter

New Irish Writing, edited by Ciaran Carty and appearing in the Irish Independent on the last Saturday of each month, is open to writers who are Irish or resident in Ireland. Stories submitted should not exceed 2,000 words. Up to four poems may be submitted. There is no entry fee. Writers whose work is selected will receive €120 for fiction and €60 for poetry. You can email your entry, preferably as a Word document, to newirishwriting68@gmail.com. Please include your name, address and contact number, as well as a brief biographical paragraph. Only writers who have yet to publish their first book can be considered.