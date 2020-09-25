New Irish Writing, the competition that has fostered generations of leading Irish authors, returns to the Irish Independent tomorrow, Saturday, September 26.

Every day this week, we have published a story by a celebrated previous winner on Independent.ie. They include Sara Baume, John O’Donnell, Henrietta McKervey and Marina Carr.

Today’s is ‘Last of the Mohicans’ by Joseph O’Connor, which won him the New Irish Writing First Fiction and New Writer of the Year awards in 1989. His account of what the award meant to him appears in tomorrow’s Irish Independent Review and on Independent.ie.

Joseph O'Connor's 2019 novel Shadowplay won the Eason/An Post Novel of the Year Award at the Irish Book Awards. His novel Star of the Sea has sold more than a million copies, won the Prix Zepter for European Novel of the Year, and was a UK number one bestseller for nine consecutive weeks. His novel Ghost Light was the Dublin One City One Book choice in 2011. He has written 18 books, a number of stage plays and hundreds of radio diaries. His work has been published in 40 languages. He is professor of creative writing at the University of Limerick, where his teaching colleagues include the novelists Donal Ryan and Sarah Moore Fitzgerald.

Last of the Mohicans

It was about three years since I’d seen him. And there he was, sweating behind a burger bar in Euston Station, a vision in polyester and fluorescent light. Jesus Christ, so Marion was right that time. Eddie Virago, selling double cheeseburgers for a living. I spluttered his name as he smiled in puzzled recognition over the counter. My God, Eddie Virago.

In the pub he kept saying it was great to see me. Really wild, he said. I should have let him know I was coming to London. This was unreal.

Eddie was the kind of guy I tried to hang around with in college. Suave, cynical, dressed like a Sunday supplement. He’d arrive deliberately late for lectures and swan into Theatre L, permanent pout on his lips. He sat beside me one day in the first week and asked me for a light. Then he asked me for a cigarette. From then on we were friends. After pre-revolutionary France we’d sit on the middle floor of the canteen sipping coffee and avoiding Alice, the tea-trolley lady.

“Where did you get that tray?” she’d whine. “No trays upstairs.” And Eddie would interrupt his monologue on the role of German Expressionism in the development of film noir to remove his feet from the perilous path of her brush. “Alice’s Restaurant,” he called it. I didn’t know what he was talking about, but I laughed anyway.

He was pretty smart, our Eddie. He was a good-looking bastard, too. I never realised it at first, but gradually I noticed all the girls in the class wanted to get to know me. Should have known it wasn’t me they were interested in.

“Who’s your friend?” they’d laugh.

The rugby girls really liked him. You know the type. The ones who sit in the corridors calculating the cost of the lecturers’ suits. All school scarves, dinner dances, summers in New York without a visa — so much more exciting that way. Eddie hated them all. He resisted every coy advance, every uncomfortable, botched flirtation. They were bloody convent schoolgirls. All talk and no action. He said there was just one thing they needed and they weren’t going to get it from him.

Professor Gough liked making risqué jokes about the nocturnal activities of Napoleon and everyone in the class was shocked. Everyone except Eddie. He’d laugh out loud and drag on his cigarette and laugh again while everyone blushed and stared at him. He said that was the trouble with Ireland. He said we were all hung up about sex. It was unhealthy. It was no wonder the mental homes were brimming over.

Eddie had lost his virginity at the age of fourteen, in a thatched cottage in Kerry. Next morning he’d shaved with a real razor and he’d felt like a man. As the sun dawned on his manhood he had flung his scabby old electric into the Atlantic. Then himself and his nineteen-year-old deflowerer (‘deflorist’, he called her) had strolled down to the beach talking about poetry. She’d written to him from France a few times, but he’d never answered. It didn’t do to get too involved. All of Western civilization was hung up on possession, Eddie said. People had to live their own lives and get away from guilt trips.

We were close, Eddie and me. I bought him drinks and cigarettes, and he let me stay in his place when I got kicked out that time. His parents gave him the money to live in a flat in Donnybrook. He called them his ‘old dears’. I went back home after a while but I never forgot my two weeks on the southside with Eddie. We stayed up late looking at films and listening to The Doors and The Jesus and Mary Chain and talking about sex. Eddie liked to talk about sex a lot. He said I didn’t know what was ahead of me. He was amused that I hadn’t done it. Absolutely amazed. He envied me actually, because if he had to do it all over again the first time was definitely the best. But that was Catholic Ireland. We were all repressed and we had to escape. James Joyce was right. Snot green sea, what a line. It wasn’t the same in India, he said. Sex was divine to them. They had their priorities right.

Eddie went away that summer, to Germany, and he came back with a gaggle of new friends. They were all in Trinity, and they’d worked in the same gherkin factory as him. They were big into drugs and funny haircuts and Ford Fiestas. Eddie had the back and sides of his head shaved and he let his fringe grow down over his eyes and he dyed it. Alice the tea trolley lady would cackle at him in the canteen.

“Would you look!” she’d scoff. “The last of the Mohicans.”

Everyone laughed but Eddie didn’t care. He didn’t even blush. He rubbed glue and toothpaste into his quiff to make it stand up, and even in the middle of the most crowded room you could always tell where Eddie was. His orange hair bobbed on a sea of short back and sides.

He went to parties in his new friends’ houses, and they all slept with each other. No strings attached. No questions asked. He brought me to one of them once, in a big house in Dalkey. Lots of glass everywhere, that’s all I remember. Lots of glass. And paintings on the wall, by Louis le Brocquy and that other guy who always painted his penis. You know the one. That’s where I met Marion. She was in the kitchen, searching the fridge while two philosophy students groped each other under the table. She didn’t like these parties much.

We sat in the garden eating cheese sandwiches and drinking beer. Eddie stumbled out and asked me if I wanted a joint. I said no, I wasn’t in the mood. Marion got up to leave with some bloke in a purple shirt who was muttering about deconstruction. Eddie said he wouldn’t know the meaning of the word.

We bumped into her again at a gig in The Underground one Sunday night. It turned out the deconstructionist was her brother and he was in the band. When she asked me what I thought, I said they were pretty interesting. She thought they were terrible. I bought her a drink and she asked me back to her place in Rathmines. In the jacks I whispered to Eddie that I didn’t want him tagging along. He said he got the picture. Standing on the corner of Stephen’s Green he winked at us and said, “Goodnight young lovers, and if you can’t be good, be careful.”

It wasn’t at all like Eddie said it would be. Afterwards I laughed when she asked me had it been my first time. Was she kidding? I’d lost it in a cottage in Kerry when I was fourteen. She said yes, she’d only being kidding. All night long I tossed and turned in her single bed, listening to the police cars outside. I couldn’t wait to tell Eddie about it.

We went for breakfast in Bewleys the next morning. Me and Marion, I mean. She looked different without make-up. I felt embarrassed as she walked around the flat in tights and underwear. It was months later that I admitted I’d being lying about my sexual experience. She laughed and said she’d known all along. She said I paid far too much attention to Eddie. That was our first row. She said for someone who wasn’t hung up, he sure talked a lot of bullshit about it.

At first Eddie was alright about Marion and me. I told him we’d done it and he clapped me on the back and asked how it was. I said I knew what he’d been talking about. It’d been unreal. That was the only word for it. He nodded wisely and asked me something about positions. I said I had to go to a lecture.

But as I started spending more and more time with Marion he got more sarcastic. He started asking me about how was the little woman, and what was it like to be happily married. He got a big kick out of it and made me squirm. He’d introduce me to another one of his endless friends.

“This is Johnny,” he’d say, “he’s strictly monogamous.”

We still went for coffee after lectures, but I felt more and more alone in the company of Eddie and his disciples. Marion took me to anti-amendment meetings and Eddie said we were wasting our time. He said it didn’t make any difference. Irish people took their directions straight from the Catholic Church. He told me we hadn’t a hope.

“Abortion,” he said. “Jesus Christ, we’re not even ready for contraception.”

I tried to tell him it wasn’t about abortion, but he scoffed and said he’d heard it all before.

Eddie dropped out a few months before our finals. He left a note in my locker door saying he’d had enough. He was going to London to get into film. Writing mainly, but he hoped to direct, of course, in the end. London was where the action was. He was sick and tired of this place anyway. It was nothing. A glorified tax haven for rich tourists and popstars. A cultural backwater that time forgot. He said no one who ever did anything stayed in Ireland. You had to get out to be recognised.

I was sad to see him go, specially because he couldn’t even tell me to my face. But in a way it was a relief. Me and Eddie, we’d grown far apart. It wasn’t that I didn’t like him exactly. I just knew that secretly we embarrassed the hell out of each other. So I screwed his note into a ball and went off to the library. And as I sat staring out the window at the lake and the concrete, I tried my best to forget all about him.

Marion broke it off with me the week before the exams started. She said no hard feelings but she reckoned we’d run our course. I congratulated her on her timing. We were walking through Stephen’s Green and the children were bursting balloons and hiding behind the statues. She said she just didn’t know where we were going any more. I said I didn’t know about her, but I was going to Madigan’s. She said that was the kind of thing Eddie would have said, and I felt really good about that. She kissed me on the cheek, said sorry and sloped off down Grafton Street. I felt the way you do then the phone’s just been slammed down on you. I thought if one of those Hare Krishnas comes near me I’ll kick his bloody head off.

I got a letter from Eddie once. Just once. He said he was getting on fine, but was taking a while to meet the right people. Still, he was glad he’d escaped “the stifling provincialism” and he regretted nothing. He was having a wild time and there was so much to do in London. Party City. And the women! Talk about easy. I never got around to answering him. Well, I was still pretty upset about Marion for a while, and there was all that hassle at home. I told them I’d be only too happy to get out and look for a job if there were any jobs to look for. My father said that was fine talk, and that the trouble with me was that they’d been too bloody soft with me. He’d obviously wasted his time, subsidising my idleness in that bloody place that was supposedly a university.

Eventually it all got too much. I moved in with Alias, into an upstairs flat on Leeson Street. My mother used to cry when I went home to do my washing on Saturday afternoons. Alias was a painter. I met him at one of Eddie’s parties. The walls of the flat were plastered with paintings of naked bodies, muscles rippling, nipples like champagne corks. He said it didn’t matter that they didn’t look like the models. Hadn’t I ever heard of imagination? I said yeah, I’d heard of it.

He was putting his portfolio together for an exhibition and living on the dole. He told everyone he had an Arts Council grant. He was alright, but he didn’t have the depth of Eddie and he was a bit of a slob. He piled up his dirty clothes in the middle of his bedroom floor and he kept his empty wine bottles in the wardrobe. And the bathroom. And the kitchen. I got a job eventually, selling rubbish bags over the phone. There were thirty-seven different sizes of domestic and plastic refuse sacks. I bet you didn’t know that. I had to ring up factories and offices and ask them if they wanted to re-order. They never seemed to want to. I wondered what they did with all their rubbish.

“Shredders,” said Mr Smart. “The shredders will be my undoing.”

“Yeah,” I told him, “you and Oliver North.” He didn’t get the joke.

It was always hard to get the right person on the line. Mr Smart said not to fool around with secretaries, go straight for the decision-makers. They always seemed to be tied up. The pay was nearly all commission too, so I never had much cash to spare. The day I handed in my notice Mr Smart said he was disappointed in me. He thought I would have had a bit more tenacity. I told him to shag off. I said sixty-five pence basic per hour didn’t buy much in the way of tenacity.

“Or courtesy either,” he said, tearing up my reference.

That afternoon I ran into Marion on O’Connell Bridge. We went for coffee and had a bit of a laugh. I told her about chucking the job and she said I was dead right. She told me a secret. It hadn’t been confirmed yet, her fingers were crossed. She was going to Ethiopia. She was sick of just talking. If Bob Geldof could do it, why couldn’t she? I said it all sounded great, and maybe I’d do the same. Then she asked me all about Alias and the new flat and we talked about the old days. It seemed so long ago. I had almost forgotten what she looked like. She said her friend Mo had just written a postcard from London. She’d seen some guy who looked like Eddie Virago working in a burger joint in Euston Station. Except he had a short back and sides now. I laughed out loud. Eddie selling burgers for a living? Someone of his talent? That would be the day. She said it was nice to get postcards, all the same. She showed it to me. It had a guy on it with a huge red Mohican haircut. Mo said she’d bought that one because it reminded her of how Eddie used to look in the old days. She said she’d always fancied him. Marion said she’d send me a card from Ethiopia, if they had them. She never did.

In the pub Eddie and I didn’t have much to say, except that it was great to see each other. When I told him the postcard story he said it all went to prove you couldn’t trust anyone, and he sipped meaningfully at his pint. After closing time we got the Tube up to the West End, to a disco Eddie knew in Soho. Drunks lolled around the platforms, singing and crying. The club was a tiny place with sweat running down the walls. Eddie asked the black bouncer if Eugene was in tonight.

“Who?” said the bouncer.

“You know, Eugene,” Eddie said, “the manager.”

The bouncer shrugged and said, “Not tonight, man. I dunno no Eugene.”

I paid Eddie in, because it wasn’t his pay day till Thursday. He was really sorry about that.

Downstairs he had to lean across the table, shaking the drinks, to shout in my ear. The writing was going alright. Of course, it was all contacts, all a closed shop, but he was still trying. In fact, he’d just finished a script and although he wasn’t free to reveal the details he didn’t mind telling me there was quite a lot of interest in it. He only hoped it wasn’t too adventurous. Thatcher had the BBC by the short and curlies. They wouldn’t take any risks at all. And Channel Four wasn’t the same since Isaacs left. Bloody shame that, man of his creative flair.

He’d made lots of friends though, in the business. I’d probably meet them later. They only went out clubbing late at night. Nocturnal animals, he said. It was cooler to do that. They were great people, though. Really wild. Honestly, from Neil Jordan downwards the business was wonderful. Oh sure, he’d met Jordan. He’d crashed at Eddie’s place one night after a particularly wild party. Really decent bloke. There was a good scene in London, too. No, he didn’t listen to any of the old bands any more. He was all into Acid House. He said that was this year’s thing. Forget The Clash. Guitar groups were out. The word was Acid. I said I hadn’t heard any and what was it like? He said you couldn’t describe it really. It wasn’t the kind of music you could put into words.

I did meet one of his friends later in the night. He saw her smiling across the dance floor and beckoned her over. She mustn’t have seen him. So he said he’d be back in a second and he weaved through the gyrating bodies to where she was. They chatted for a few minutes, and then she came over and sat down. Shirley was a model. From Dublin too. Well, trying to make it as a model. She knew Bono really well. He was a great bloke, she said, really dead on. She’d known him and Ali for, like, absolute yonks, and success hadn’t changed them at all. ’Course she hadn’t seen them since Wembley last year. Backstage. They were working on the new album apparently. She’d heard the rough mixes and it was a total scorcher. This friend of hers played them to her. A really good friend of hers, actually, who went out with your man from The Hothouse Flowers. The one with the hair. She kept forgetting his name. She said she was no good at all for Irish names. She really regretted it, actually, specially since she moved over here, but she couldn’t speak a word of Irish. She let us buy her a drink each. I paid for Eddie’s. Then she had to run. Early start tomorrow, had to be in the studio by eight-thirty.

“Ciao,” she said, when she went. “Ciao, Eddie.”

It was after four when they kicked us out. The streets of Soho were jostling with minicabs and hot-dog sellers. A crowd filtered out of Ronnie Scott’s, just around the corner. Sleek black women in furs and lace. Tall men in suits. Eddie apologised for his friends not showing up. He said if he’d known I was coming he would have arranged a really wild session. Next time. He knew this really happening hip-hop club up in Camden Town, totally wild, but in a very cool kind of way.

In the coffee bar in Leicester Square he was quiet. The old career hadn’t being going exactly to plan. He was getting there alright. But much slower than he thought. Still, that was the business. Things got a bit lonely, he said. He got so frustrated, so down. It was hard being an exile. He didn’t want to be pretentious or anything, but he knew how Sam Beckett must have felt. If he didn’t believe in himself as much as he did, he didn’t know how he could go on. He would have invited me back to his place, only a few people were crashing there. So there wasn’t the room. But next time. Honest. It was a big place, but still, it was always full. People were just dropping in, unannounced.

“You know how it is,” he laughed.

I ordered two more cappuccinos.

“I have measured out my life in coffee spoons,” he said, and he sipped painfully. He always drank Nicaraguan, actually, at home. Very into the cause. I said I knew nothing about it. He started to tell me all the facts but I said I really had to go. My aunt would be worried sick about me. If I didn’t get home soon she’d call the police or something. He nodded and said fair enough. He had to split as well.

We stood in the rain on Charing Cross Road while he scribbled his address on a soggy beermat. He told me it was good to see me again. I told him I nearly didn’t recognise him with the new haircut. Oh that, he’d had to get rid of that, for work. Anyway, punk was dead. It was all history now.

“You should come over here for good,” he said, “it’s a great city.”

I shook his hand and said I’d think about it. He told me not to let the opportunity pass me by.

The taxi driver asked me where I wanted to go. He loved Ireland. The wife was half Irish and they’d been over a few times now. Lovely country. Terrible what was going on over there, though. He said they were bloody savages. Bloody cowboys and Indians. No offence, but he just couldn’t understand it. I said I couldn’t either. In his opinion it was all to do with religion.

By the time we got to Greenwich the sun was painting the sky over the river. He said he hoped I enjoyed the rest of my holiday. I hadn’t any money left to give him a tip.

New Irish Writing, edited by Ciaran Carty and appearing in the Irish Independent on the last Saturday of each month, is open to writers who are Irish or resident in Ireland. Stories submitted should not exceed 2,000 words. Up to four poems may be submitted. There is no entry fee. Writers whose work is selected will receive €120 for fiction and €60 for poetry. You can email your entry, preferably as a Word document, to newirishwriting@irishindependent.ie. Please make sure to include your name, address and contact number, as well as a brief biographical paragraph. Only writers who have yet to publish their first book can be considered.

