Butterfly Girl by Tom Tierney

We were somewhere in Wicklow the first time I saw Sam taking photos of a butterfly. It was spring and we were in the first flush of love. We were beside a lake and on the edge of a wood, and because the path was narrow, we were walking in single file. After a while I turned to see that she had stopped. She was crouching by the water’s edge, holding her phone out in front of her.

I walked back to her, confused by the lack of any obvious subject for her photo. She must have heard me coming because, briefly glancing my way, she raised a finger to her lips and then pointed to a small bush growing on the shore. Looking closer, I saw the butterfly there. It was blue, I remember. A vivid, almost metallic, shade of blue. I watched for a moment with her and then it flew up into the air. She straightened up as it did so, rising with it and trying to take another photo, but it was gone, flying higher and higher and soon out of sight.

“I think it was a Common Blue,” she said, “but it’s a little early in the year to see one.”

“You know butterfly species?” I asked.

She nodded and then, as if correcting herself, shook her head. “I know a little,” she clarified.

Later, we were eating in a pub. I asked her about the butterflies and she was dismissive again. “I know the main varieties, and some of the more unusual ones. The colourful ones at least,” she laughed lightly. She told me how she had spent a summer in France during college, cataloguing species and counting them and figuring out which were thriving and which were dying out. She said she learned enough to get through the project and that was about it. But then she put her phone on the table between us and opened a folder she had created that contained only photos of butterflies. She showed me how it linked to a social media account where each photo was accompanied by a label identifying the species and where it had been spotted.

As I moved through the images, enjoying the colours, she told me how some of the species I was looking at lived only for a few days — some for only a few hours — and how they spent all of their short lives drinking nectar and searching for a mate.

“In a way,” she said, “we shouldn’t even think of them as butterflies. They spend far more of their life as caterpillars than anything else. That’s when they eat and grow and find a good place to live. We always think of all that as some sort of preparation for their real lives, but that is their real life. The butterfly thing is really only something that caterpillars do for a few days so they can have sex and lay eggs.”

With that, she flicked over to another file that showed only photos of caterpillars. I looked at a few and then said that it might make me look shallow but I preferred the butterflies. She laughed and said if she shared too many caterpillars, she lost followers, but then got them back by reposting some of the more colourful images she had stored. She clicked on one image and said that that was her most popular. I looked at it for a moment, noticing that there was something odd about the symmetry. The triangular wings didn’t quite meet in the middle, and one wing seemed larger than the other. I zoomed in and twisted the phone around, trying to make sense of it.

I asked her if it was dead, but she giggled and said, “No! I wouldn’t do that!”

I looked again and realised I was looking at not one butterfly but two, joined tail to tail.

“Is this butterfly sex?” I asked, and she nodded.

“It took me hours to get the image,” she said. “There was this bush in the Green and I’d spotted before that there were a lot of caterpillars on its leaves, so I staked it out.” She told me how she had gone back several times over a few weeks, catching the bus there after shifts in the restaurant, constantly worried that she would miss the whole thing. But then one sunny day she had arrived to find the bush almost alive with colour. Her presence hardly disturbed them, but she still had to wait for more than an hour to get the shot of the two in the act of mating.

“The larger one is the female,” she said. “They can stay attached for hours. Sometimes they even fly around while joined together. But this pair didn’t. They were happy on the leaf.”

“It’s a great photo,” I said. I admired how sharp the focus was on the wings and how it faded in the background.

She nodded again, smiling. Both shy and proud. “I spent a lot on a decent phone,” she said.

I moved from the images on her phone to the website where she had shared them, noting the traffic and the long list of followers. “You’re, like, a social-media butterfly-celebrity,” I said, and then saw that she was identified only as ‘Butterfly Girl’ on the account and that her own name didn’t feature anywhere. Searching a little I realised that she wasn’t even in any of the photos.

“Why so anonymous?” I asked.

She shrugged and said that she didn’t really know why. She just liked it that way.

We were almost a couple by then, I think. Or at least we had got to the point where we assumed we would spend our weekends together. We usually stayed in her apartment in the city, near to the pubs and restaurants. I woke there one Sunday morning to find her sitting on the edge of the bed, holding her phone and pointing it at a corner of the window.

“I think it’s a Hairstreak,” she said quietly, “but you don’t usually see them in the city.”

I twisted around in the bed so that I could see what she meant. The butterfly’s wings were green on the underside — which were facing us as it flew backwards and forwards along the glass. I thought it was trying to get in but Sam said it was more likely attracted to the way the light reflected off the window “or maybe the extra bit of warmth”.

She took a series of quick photos and when the butterfly had flown away, she lay back and tapped the screen. I watched as she selected and cropped a photo. At first, she cut out all trace of the window-frame, but then reconsidered. “We need to see what it was doing,” she said, and zoomed out so we could see the frame again. At last she was satisfied and tapped the ‘publish’ button. She waited to see it go online and then dropped the phone on to the floor. Turning to face me, she wriggled closer. “Sorry,” she said and I asked what she was sorry for.

“For ignoring you,” she said, and I said she hadn’t been ignoring me. I told her I really liked the account and I often checked it when I wasn’t with her.

“Really?” she asked. Genuinely surprised, and pulling back from me a little so she could see me properly.

“Really,” I said. I told her she had had 5,000 views one day the week before. When she had posted a photo she had taken in the park.

‘Really?’ she repeated. She turned and reached over the edge of the bed to find her phone again, and to verify those numbers. She looked at it for a minute before lying back again, tilting the phone and holding it so I could look at it with her.

“I didn’t know that,” she told me, smiling. “I really didn’t. I usually only get 5,000 views if I post up that photo of the butterfly sex. And only then if it gets reposted by somebody else with a lot of followers.”

“Not any more,” I said. She scrolled through her own site, clicking on various images to check how popular they had been. And then clicking again to reveal a map of the world with several countries coloured a bright red.

“Look at this!” she said, “I’ve had views all over the world. India, and Brazil, and…. what’s this one here?” she pointed to a country in Asia. It was north of India and slightly west. I thought for a moment and said that maybe it was Pakistan.

“I’m famous in Pakistan!” she said, and then added that she had had at least 10 views there, which was sort of famous.

We examined her statistics for a while, with me relishing the fact that I had drawn her attention to her surge in popularity. I asked what she was going to do now.

“What do you mean?” she asked, still scrolling.

“What are you going to do with the site now?” She put her phone down again, and looked at me, her brow furrowed.

“Do?” she asked. “I’m not really going to do anything. I might post more photos. When I have a few to post.”

“But are you going to develop it? Turn it into something bigger? Maybe a full site?”

I was thinking how all she did was post photos, with minimal captions. She had no background material on the butterflies. No information about their life cycles, or their global distribution, or the health of their populations. And there was nothing there about herself. Followers of her site didn’t even know her name, or have a photo of her. But as soon as I started explaining all that, she rolled her eyes, and I saw a flash of impatience cross her face.

“I just post pretty photos of pretty butterflies,” she said. “That’s enough.”

“But is it really enough?” I demanded, sitting up in the bed, warming to my theme. “You could use this as part of an application for an academic post. Spin it as a scientific outreach programme. You could get research funding. To do field work…”

“Field work?” she repeated, her tone dismissive and even a little angry. “Field work in what? Taking pretty photos?”

“In… I don’t know, counting butterfly populations somewhere. Wherever there are butterflies that need counting.”

She laughed at that, but without humour. And then she turned away from me in the bed. She was scrolling on her phone still, and I could see her zoom in on the country we had thought might be Pakistan. She said that it didn’t have a border with India.

“Maybe it’s Afghanistan,” she said and I said that maybe it was, but she had already dropped her phone to the floor and was climbing out of bed. She turned back to me then and said that she was happy with the site the way it was.

“I’m not trying to spin it into anything else,” she said. I could see she was annoyed but I didn’t really understand why. “I’m only saying how much you could do with it,” I said.

She said nothing for a moment and then said that she had to shower and that later she had to meet her sister so maybe I should leave.

That was it for us. We never really broke up, but the following weekend she was out of town and after that she seemed to be busy whenever I suggested we meet. And when I stopped contacting her, she stopped contacting me, which told me everything I needed to know.

I still follow her site, though. It’s still popular, and still nothing more than it was. And still anonymous. Butterfly girl.

About the author

Tom Tierney lives in ­Skerries in north Co Dublin. He has been published in ‘Stinging Fly’, ‘Southword’, ‘The Poetry Bus’ and ‘Personal Bests’. He is studying for an MA in creative writing at DCU.

How to enter

New Irish Writing, edited by Ciaran Carty and appearing in the Irish Independent on the last Saturday of each month, is open to writers who are Irish or resident in Ireland. Stories submitted should not exceed 2,000 words. Up to four poems may be submitted. There is no entry fee. Writers whose work is selected will receive €120 for fiction and €60 for poetry. You can email your entry, preferably as a Word document, to. Please include your name, address and contact number, as well as a brief biographical paragraph. Only writers who have yet to publish their first book can be considered.