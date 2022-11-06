New format for Dublin’s New Year Festival with plenty of fun but no headline concert in city centre

Organisers of this year’s Dublin New Year's Festival are planning a new format for the celebrations, with no big headline concert to see in the New Year.

Last year’s festivities had to be cancelled at just a few days' notice due to a resurgence in Covid cases.

Musicians such as Hudson Taylor, Róisín O and Fia Moon were due to play New Year's Eve afternoon shows in Dublin Castle, with a street party also taking place near Stephen's Green.

Picture This, Lyra and Ryan Sheridan were also to play a countdown concert, followed by Gavin James. However, all of this had to be called off.

This year’s New Year celebrations will take place along the river Liffey, at North Wall Quay, Sir John Rogerson Quay and in Dublin City Centre. In 2019, Walking on Cars, Ash, Aimee and Lisa McHugh performed outside the Custom House for the countdown concert, the last year of normality before Covid hit.

According to Dublin City Council’s planning office, the licence application for this year says: “The New Year’s Festival will take place on December 31, 2022. The format of the event has changed slightly in comparison to previous years with no concert taking place, but the main focus now being on the Midnight Moment and the fireworks display on the river to ring in the new year.

“There will be a festival set up along both North and South Quays with numerous hubs of live music, food units and bars.”

The event will consist of a New Year’s Eve Matinée from 4pm to 7pm of all age ranges, then a 30-minute performance will start at 6.30pm building to the earlier countdown celebrations scheduled for 7pm.

This colourful event will feature highlights from the Midnight Moment and a host of family entertainers and street performers with viewing will be on North Wall Quay, which has a strict capacity of 24,000 people.

The events will be free but tickets must be booked in advance through Ticketmaster.

The site will be open to the public from 4pm. The New Year’s Eve Festival along the North Wall Quay and Sir John Rogerson Quay will run from 8pm to 40 minutes after midnight. Sir John Rogerson Quay has a capacity maximum of 14,000 people while 24,000 members of the public will be allowed along the North Wall Quay.

According to the application by Michael Slattery Associates on behalf of MCD Promotions and Fáilte Ireland this segment of the night will include a firework display on pontoons positioned in the River Liffey, from Samuel Beckett Bridge as far down as the Tom Clarke Bridge.

In addition there will be a barge located on the east side of Tom Clarke Bridge which will fire aerial shots.