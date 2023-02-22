New feature film and Blade Runner series to make up for big TV show’s cancellation, says Screen head

The screen business in Northern Ireland has attracted a new movie which, along with a series inspired by sci-fi classic Blade Runner, will recoup the loss of opportunity from a high-profile cancellation last year, an industry boss has said.

Northern Ireland Screen and industry workers were primed last year for production to start at Titanic Studios, Belfast, for Demimonde, a series from film-maker JJ Abrams commissioned by HBO.

But the series was cancelled by HBO due to budget concerns.

In an interview with Belfast Telegraph, Northern Ireland Screen CEO Richard Williams said the government development agency recouped a sum of £1.6m from HBO “within weeks” which it had spent on preparing for Demimonde.

And he said HBO also paid Titanic Studios for its facilities, even though the production didn’t go ahead.

Last year, NI Screen announced that sci-fi series Blade Runner 2099, to be made by Amazon Studios, would be filmed here.

Mr Williams revealed that a new feature film, which hasn’t yet been cast but has been secured for Northern Ireland, would also help make up the loss of Demimonde. It and Blade Runner start filming later this year, he said.

The industry is celebrating a win for Northern Irish film An Irish Goodbye in the Best British Short category at the Baftas, and is also nominated in the Best Short Film category in the Oscars, which take place next month.

He said Northern Ireland Screen was “delighted” at the win and that the team behind the film were “great winners” already. “An Irish Goodbye is the only short film from the UK or Ireland to be nominated for an Oscar.”

Northern Ireland had benefited strongly from the success of Belfast last year, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film about growing up in the city. It was nominated in seven categories and won the Best Original Screenplay statuette for Branagh.

However, Mr Williams said the lack of an Executive was holding up some developments for the industry including legislation enabling children to work for long periods on movie sets in Northern Ireland.

Belfast was filmed in England and featured child star Jude Hill as Buddy, a character inspired by the young Branagh. Jude was 11 at the time of filming. But the law here means he may not have been able to take on the major role had it been made in Northern Ireland.

But Mr Williams said the Department for Education backed the change and that it made economic sense.

“We have been trying to work on a change in the child licensing rules. Child licensing for the screen industry in Northern Ireland is very outdated, designed almost for a pre-television era. The consequence of it is that a child performer from Northern Ireland, even if a project is shooting in Northern Ireland, would find it hard to get one of the lead parts because of the regulation over how much time they could film in any given day.

“It is so limited compared to legislation in England, Scotland or Wales. But if you don’t have government you can’t deliver new legislation. That is a simple example of something relatively small but that has been sitting for along time and hasn’t been resolved because of a lack of stability in government.”

Belfast now has three big movie studios, Loop Studios in east Belfast, Belfast Harbour Studios and Titanic Studios but they were underused last year, Mr Williams said.

“We had a quiet 10 months, really, and we’re coming to the end of that. We were lined up to be hosting what had every chance of being the biggest TV show in the world in that period of time, Demimonde, and it was cancelled and we’ve been working through the consequences of that for some time.

“And the good news that from a business point of view, even though Northern Ireland is a very small place, we’re a very diversified screen industry.”

He said other sections had been strong last year, including TV drama, independent film, gaming, factual entertainment and feature documentaries — and would continue to grow.

Filming on Four Letters of Love, which stars Helena Bonham-Carter, Pierce Brosnan and Gabriel Byrne, starts in locations in Northern Ireland this month.

He said 2023 was looking busier for Belfast Harbour Studios and Titanic Studios, thanks to Blade Runner 2099 and the feature film. But he wouldn’t provide any details of the film.

“Ideally from our point of view, we like to have a TV drama and film in the same year, that’s the ideal scenario.”

The cancellation of Demimonde hadn’t harmed its relationship with HBO, the company which made eight seasons of blockbuster fantasy show Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland.

“We have no financial exposure to Demimonde any longer, every penny we put into that we got back from HBO in a matter of weeks… There was never any doubt in that. HBO, which is now HBO Warner Brothers Discovery, is a fabulous company with long relationship with Northern Ireland.”

He said that the “iconic” status of the original Blade Runner film starring Harrison Ford and its sequel, as well as the enduring appeal of the short story it’s based on, could make Blade Runner 2099 a popular returning series with the cultural impact and longevity of Star Trek or Star Wars.

And he said Northern Ireland Screen was excited about the major investment in virtual production at Studio Ulster, a £25m project with Belfast Harbour and Ulster University funded under the Belfast Region City Deal at Giant’s Park in Belfast.

“We will be steering towards projects that have the potential to utilise Studio Ulster and would be drawn to place in the world that has those sorts of production facilities.”

He said the industry had experienced some problems resulting from Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol, which introduced a border in the Irish Sea. “Cutting off access to labour from Europe was not good for our industry. Going all the way back to Brexit, in fact, was not helpful for us.

“We hear of new challenges in bringing things in from England which aren’t there before, like costumes, or props coming in for a short period of time which have loads of paperwork attached to them which didn’t used to. Nothing good has come out of any of that but at the end of the day it hasn’t been mission critical.

“The other thing is that, just like everybody else, we just need stability in government. Our industry thrives on stability and anything that takes that away isn’t good.”