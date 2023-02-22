| 3.8°C Dublin

New feature film and Blade Runner series to make up for big TV show’s cancellation, says Screen head

Richard Williams Expand
Sir Kenneth Branagh with his Oscar for Belfast Expand
James Martin in An Irish Goodbye Expand

Sir Kenneth Branagh with his Oscar for Belfast

James Martin in An Irish Goodbye

Richard Williams

Margaret Canning

The screen business in Northern Ireland has attracted a new movie which, along with a series inspired by sci-fi classic Blade Runner, will recoup the loss of opportunity from a high-profile cancellation last year, an industry boss has said.

Northern Ireland Screen and industry workers were primed last year for production to start at Titanic Studios, Belfast, for Demimonde, a series from film-maker JJ Abrams commissioned by HBO. 

