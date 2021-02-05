New Dancing On Ice star Matt Richardson says training left him with concussion

New Dancing On Ice contestant Matt Richardson has said he injured himself so badly during training that he was sent home with a “concussion and a black eye”.

The comedian, who has joined the ITV show as a replacement after Rufus Hound pulled out after testing positive for coronavirus, said he has been practising for as long as the other celebrity contestants but has not been taking part in the Sunday night shows.

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “I was nearly at the end of my being a stand-in, and I had gotten ready to finish, so it is a bit of a surprise.

Comedian @MattRichardson3 is the latest celebrity to join @dancingonice. Ahead of his first performance this weekend, he reveals that he's already had a nasty injury and it's all @torvillanddean's fault! 😬



Watch in full â¡ï¸ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/kZXsttGsom — Lorraine (@lorraine) February 5, 2021

“I have done exactly the same amount of training as everyone else, I was just doing it off-camera and not doing the show on a Sunday so I started in October, five days a week since then.”

He added: “I think actually for me it is the best thing that they have bounced me in, I haven’t had much time to think about it, I have just got to go for it without too much trepidation and hopefully it will go alright.

“Ultimately if it goes horribly, I am a comedian, so it was very much on purpose.”

I will no longer be participating in @dancingonice



COVID is - as I'm sure we're all well aware - a bastard and sadly the world isn't short of thosehttps://t.co/nurJG30fJe — Rufus Hound 💙 (@RufusHound) February 3, 2021

Richardson also recalled getting injured early in the training process, and joked that he blames show judge Christopher Dean.

He said: “I was injured. It was entirely Christopher Dean’s fault, I think even he knows that deep down.

“On the masterclass day, I went to skate and I was terrible and they said the problem was my limbs, which isn’t ideal.

“He gave me a pole to skate with to stop my arms moving and as I was skating with the pole, I caught the front of my blade and went over the front of the pole and because I was holding something I couldn’t put my hands out to stop myself so my face took all of the fall.

“I ended up being sent home with concussion and a black eye.”

Morning! If you missed this yesterday, I am going to be stepping into Dancing on Ice with @vickyogden1 - please get your app out and vote vote vote. Now to find out if theyâll let me use one of those penguins https://t.co/8STygI3Eau — Matt Richardson (@MattRichardson3) February 4, 2021

He revealed he is yet to see his outfit for the weekend’s routine but said he has been given some helpful advice by his model girlfriend Sam Rollinson.

He said: “She has told me basically that I have to act like I am embarrassed.

“It is an awkward thing to do and I am quite an awkward man.

“When she is modelling and doing something where she might feel a bit stupid, she said you just have to go at it 100% because if you do anything less, you are going to look like an idiot.”

Comedian Hound previously had to sit out the competition after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19. However, the comedian revealed on February 3 that he has now tested positive himself and will leave the show.

Richardson will perform with professional skater Vicky Ogden.

Lorraine is on weekdays from 9am on ITV. Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.

