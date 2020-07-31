New comedy starring Gbemisola Ikumelo titled Brain In Gear commissioned by BBC

A new comedy series featuring Gbemisola Ikumelo has been commissioned by the BBC.

Brain In Gear was also written by the Famalam star and debuted at the BBC’s Comedy Shorts in 2019 before receiving a Bafta nomination for best short form programme.

The comedy follows Remi, a single woman in her late 20s, try to get on with her life while receiving advice from two alter egos living inside her head.

Ikumelo said: “This is a legit dream coming true moment for me and I keep finding myself asking, ‘Did the BBC actually just give me my own show?’

I'm sure it will sink in soon enough, but for now I'm just revelling in all of the exciting possibilities that are presented by this becoming a series. Gbemisola Ikumelo

Details about when the series will be broadcast on BBC Two will be announced at a later date.

Shane Allen, controller of comedy commissioning at the BBC, said: “This highly distinctive concept is ripe with comic potential and Gbemisola has fast become one of the leading comedy performers of her generation.

“Her range of characters is a joy to behold and we’re proud to see her spread her considerable talent wings as creator, writer and co-director of this very special mini-series.”

PA Media