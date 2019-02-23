New BBC talent show The Greatest Dancer concludes tonight

Four dance groups await the final of BBC talent competition The Greatest Dancer and the end of its first series.

Four dance groups await the final of BBC talent competition The Greatest Dancer and the end of its first series.

The dance show has seen soloists and ensembles vying for the approval of a live audience and the public.

Stars Cheryl, Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse and Broadway showman Matthew Morrison have not sat as judges, but nurtured and guided the chosen acts through the competition.

The first episode of the new series, produced by Simon Cowell’s company Syco for the BBC, aired on January 5 in direct competition with The Voice on ITV.

First-time viewers were at first taken aback by the original format which saw high-skilled dancers voted down by an amateur audience.

Four finalist have since been decided for the closing show on BBC One this evening.

Cheryl will be hoping that her contemporary duo Harry and Eleiyah can clinch victory in the final.

Morrison has mentored young male pairing James And Oliver, who began dancing after they met at school.

Mabuse may be the favourite to guide the winner of the new dance competition, mentoring youthful girl ensemble KLA, and the only remaining solo act, Ellie.

The Greatest Dancer airs on BBC One tonight at 7.10pm.

Press Association