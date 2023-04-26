Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is a more childlike version of The Last of Us, but this sugary tale is hard to swallow

Streaming reviews

In this post-pandemic moment apocalyptic TV has propagated like a virus. The Last of Us, which has a dystopian video game as its source material, recently broke viewing records and all across the streaming services zombies, holocausts, and sci-fi plagues tap into the angst around climate change, borders and gun laws.

A lot of this programming has in common the motif of the beleaguered child, whose lost innocence is set against the harshness of these new worlds, yet none of it could really be called children’s programming.

Sweet Tooth, which was written before Covid-19 changed us forever, is sort of like The Last of Us junior, with all the identity issues that might imply. It’s extremely sweet in parts, with creatures and characters that might have come from Jim Henson’s workshop, and nostalgia that recalls the likes of Stranger Thingsand Sweet Tooth’s own origins as a comic strip.

Sweet Tooth 2 | Official Trailer

But there is menace in it too: The story unfolds in a world in which a virus has decimated the populations of major cities and society has been reduced to bands of marauding paramilitaries who force scientists to work at gunpoint.

The first series, which like the new second one was developed and produced by Jim Mickle, introduced us to Gus (Christian Convery), one of a new breed of children born during a pandemic with hybrid human-animal attributes – in his case those of a deer, as two fluffy ears gesticulate below a pair of antlers.

Sweet Tooth is back on Netflix — © Photo by Kirsty Griffin / 2019 W

The paramilitaries who have taken over think that Gus, and children like him, are the cause, rather than the product of the virus, and so they hunt them remorselessly. Gus’s father keeps him isolated to protect him, by taking him into the wilderness where he dies when Gus is nine years old.

Gus embarks on a cross-country odyssey during which he meets Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and like the girl in the The Last of Us, annoys his new guardian for thousands of miles. In this new series Tommy is gone and Gus has been captured by the militia.​

In a dramatic opener we see him in an underground prison, where he is kept with a diverse band of fellow child-animal hybrids, who squeak, squawk and use sign language to each other. When Gus is removed from this prison it’s to be placed before a scientist who informs him: cooperate or be placed straight on a table for vivisection.

In the following episodes we meet the populist leader who rules this dystopia with fear and see what happens when Tommy, by now considered a “defector”, attempts to spring Gus from his subterranean prison.

Sweet Tooth also feels visually underwhelming

Before that can happen Gus is instead placed in a sort of laboratory setting, where a similar thesis to that of The Last of Us is explored: That a cure may lie somewhere within the biology of this special child.

Whether you can enjoy all this probably depends on how sweet your own tooth is. It’s not inevitable that anthropomorphism in the context of comic book genocide would be cloying – think of Art Spiegelman’s Maus – but here it is: at one point one of the imprisoned hybrid children starts plaintively singing ‘This Little Light of Mine’.

And in the context of big hits with similar themes Sweet Tooth also feels visually underwhelming. The Last of Uswas meticulous in its rendering of barren, moss-covered metropolises and ruthless people, but here the backdrops feel thrown together. A raucous political rally feels underpopulated and more muted than a battle cry for humanity probably would be; a village of biohazard tents looks like the aftermath of Electric Picnic – messy but not especially sinister. And all the while the ragbag group of hybrids simper like collectable dolls.

There’s a case, perhaps, to be made that series like this are how pop culture processes the fears of the present. Producers leaven the spoonfuls of terror with sugary fairytale elements and it helps the medicine – always a parable about accepting people despite their differences – go down. This is entertainment after all.

But the subject matter feels too heavy for such whimsical redirection and Gus’s twitching antlers seem like parentheses around the big themes he represents. If you’re going to draw so heavily on what James Joyce called “the nightmare of history” then please give us thoughtful adult horror, like The Road orSon of Saul, not this Disney-fied dystopia.

Pain and growth: Three of the best new series

Peter Pan and Wendy Disney +

It’s said that millennials have a hard time growing up, so perhaps this new rendering of the classic story of a boy with just that problem will strike a chord. Jude Law stars as Captain Hook and we get an insight into the backstory that makes the character tick.

Single Drunk Female Disney +

Despite the title this is really a series about giving up drink – the drunken years are quickly sketched. Now, with a year on the dry under her belt, Samantha has to navigate the transition from sobriety to recovery and the tricky knack of sitting with her feelings.

Judy Blume Forever Prime

Poor old Judy Blume was recently drawn into the so-called trans debate, when a comment of hers about JK Rowling made headlines. This series brings us back into the things that make Blume great: her sparkling writing and her own coming-of-age story.