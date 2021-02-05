Netflix to increase subscription costs next month – here’s how much you’ll have to pay

Premium and standard Netflix customers are set for subscription prices increase in March.

Only those getting the most basic subscription will not experience any increase in price, as they’ll continue to pay €7.99 a month.

However, the standard price - which is currently set at €11.99 - will go up by €1 on March 5.

Premium users will see an increase of €15.99 to €17.99.

According to Netflix: “This update will allow us to deliver even more value for your membership – with stories that lift you up, move you or simply make your day a bit better.”

The main difference between the various plans has to do with how many devices are able to simultaneously stream.

With a premium account, subscribers can stream on four devices at the same time, while standard accounts can only stream on two. Basic accounts can naturally only stream on one.

Back in December, a spokesperson for Netflix discussed the price increase in a statement, saying it’s due to the funding they’ve put into their entertainment.

“Our price change reflects the significant investments we’ve made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product,” they said.

They also said that this year they’ve spent a lot of money on shows and movies made in both the UK and Ireland.

“This year we’re spending over $1bn in the UK and Ireland on new, locally-made films, series and documentaries, helping to create thousands of jobs – with everything from The Crown, Afterlife, Sex Education, Bridgerton, Vikings Valhalla, My Father's Dragon, Fate Winx Saga and a documentary series about Sophie Toscan du Plantier.”

Of those shows, Fate Winx Saga was filmed at Kilruddery House in county Wicklow, while My Father's Dragon in Kilkenny alongside Cartoon Saloon. Meanwhile, Vikings Valhalla is currently in production in Ashford, county Wicklow.

Netflix reported their earnings in January, and the company saw record growth in 2020, despite more competition than ever thanks to the likes of HBO Max, Hulu, and Disney+. Shows like “The Queen’s Gambit” were streamed by 62 million households according to the streaming platform.

Irish Independent