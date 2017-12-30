Entertainment

Sunday 31 December 2017

Netflix sparks rumours of plans to show Friends in UK and Ireland and people are divided

The streaming service posted a hint for fans on Twitter.

The cast of Friends
The cast of Friends
Friends cast

By Francesca Gosling, Press Association Entertainment Reporter

Netflix has sparked rumours that it may begin streaming hit US sitcom Friends in the UK and Ireland.

Echoing the famous format of the episodes’ titles, a post on the service’s official Twitter account for the region read: “The One with the Show Everyone’s Been Asking Us to Add.”

The popular 1990s show about six best friends living in New York finished filming in 2004.

One thrilled fan responded: “OH MY GOD PLEASE DONT PLAY WITH ME. ARE YOU FINALLY DOING IT?!”

“Friends at last?” asked one, while another wrote: “If friends is coming to netflix i’ll rebuy it.”

A number of followers responded with excited gifs taken from clips through the show’s history.

However, with the show regularly airing on terrestrial channel Comedy Central, some took the opportunity to demand Netflix focus on obtaining other programmes for UK and Irish viewers.

Among the many who petitioned for the American version of comedy The Office, writer Stefanie Preissner said: “Ok no. Seriously? I love FRIENDS. But i Watch 4eps a day on terrestrial television. Please can you bring back the US office. PLEASE?? The US Office is like… FRIENDS with benefits.”

Another posted: “GIVE US BACK COMMUNITY,” while one suggested: “Please add Parks and Recreation! And the Harry Potter films! And more MCU stuff.”

The full series of Friends, starring Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, ran for a total 236 episodes over 10 seasons.

People are still debating Friends' Ross, Rachel and Joey love triangle - and everyone agrees on one thing

Viewers' favourite Friends character has finally been revealed 

Press Association

Promoted Links

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment