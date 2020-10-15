| 6.4°C Dublin

Netflix shares first look at period drama Bridgerton

The series will launch on the streaming platform on Christmas Day.

By Tom Horton, PA

Netflix has shared images offering a first look at its upcoming period drama Bridgerton.

The series marks screenwriter Shonda Rhimes’ first collaboration with Netflix and will follow the trials and tribulations of the Bridgerton family.

The series, set in Regency London, features Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan as the sharp-witted Penelope Featherington.

One of the images shows the actress reclining on a sofa in an ornate home room.

Dame Julie Andrews will voice Lady Whistledown, an anonymous and mysterious gossip writer who will narrate the series, while Younger actress Phoebe Dynevor will star as Daphne Bridgerton.

Broadchurch star Jonathan Bailey will play Anthony Bridgerton, while Vanity Fair actress Claudia Jessie will feature as Eloise Bridgerton and Silent Witness star Golda Rosheuvel will appear as Queen Charlotte.

The programme will launch on Netflix on Christmas Day.

PA Media