Netflix service resumes after unexplained outage around the world
Netflix went down around the world for around 45 minutes this evening and users of the hugely popular streaming service were quick to turn to social media to complain.
In a statement posted on Twitter at 10.59pm Irish time Netflix said: "We are aware of members having trouble streaming on all devices. We are investigating the issue and appreciate your patience."
Netflix's status page – which is supposed to show when the site is broken – was also down and would not load.
And the website Down Detector showed a huge spike in issues, coming from around the world.
NETFLIX IS DOWN. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.— John Paul Green (@JohnPaulGreen) June 11, 2018
WHY IS NETFLIX DOWN WHAT IS AN INSOMNIAC TO DO— Rachel Rodriguez (@rayrod) June 11, 2018
Users reported that normal service resumed just after 11.30pm Irish time.
Reports that the service was not available began shortly before 10.45pm Irish time tonight and people were quick to turn to social media to both complain and laugh at how dependent they are on the service to keep them entertained.
Online Editors