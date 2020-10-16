Netflix reveals viewing figures for psychological thriller series Ratched

Ratched is Netflix’s biggest original first season of the year, the streaming giant has said.

According to a post on Netflix’s Twitter account, 48 million watched Ratched in its first 28 days available.

The series, inspired by the cold-hearted antagonist of the novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, premiered on the service on September 18.

In its first 28 days, 48 million members have booked an appointment with NurseÂ Ratched, making it our biggest original Season 1 of the year. pic.twitter.com/NjCR8uPuPP — Netflix (@netflix) October 16, 2020

Netflix has changed what constitutes a view. Previously it counted a view as a member household watching 70% of one episode of a series or feature film.

Now, however, the number is based on a member account which watches at least two minutes of a series or movie, which Netflix says is “long enough to indicate the choice was intentional”.

What absolutely mind blowing news to wake up to â I am so grateful to each and every one of you for your willingness to dive into the world of #Ratched, embracing Mildred, and making her yours. pic.twitter.com/AyIlRNMvQf — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) October 16, 2020

Sarah Paulson stars as psychiatric nurse Mildred Ratched, who works in a 1940s California hospital which carries out experiments on the brain.

Reacting to the news, she said: “What absolutely mind blowing news to wake up to — I am so grateful to each and every one of you for your willingness to dive into the world of #Ratched, embracing Mildred, and making her yours.

“So often the joy of making the thing is in the doing — and is one’s reward… but what a feeling to have the overflowing bounty of such a response. You have all made everyone in the #Ratched family burst with pride and joy.”

Sarah Paulson stars in Ratched (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sarah Paulson stars in Ratched (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The character was inspired by Nurse Ratched in the novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

The series is by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

The series also stars Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock.

PA Media