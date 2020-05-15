Netflix reveals Queer Eye season five release date

The fifth season of Queer Eye will arrive on Netflix in June, the streaming giant has said (Christopher Smith/Netflix/PA)

The fifth season of Queer Eye will arrive on Netflix in June, the streaming giant has said.

The popular makeover show will return with 10 episodes set in the US city of Philadelphia.

The Fab Five of Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness will be treating 10 new “heroes” to makeovers on June 5.

Queer Eye is a reboot of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, which originally ran from 2003 to 2007.

The show returned with a new Fab Five in 2018 and has been a huge hit for Netflix.

