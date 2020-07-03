Netflix renews The Kominsky Method for a third and final season

Hit comedy The Kominsky Method, starring Michael Douglas, has been renewed for a third and final season by Netflix (Ian West/PA)

The acclaimed show stars Michael Douglas as an acting coach and Alan Arkin as his agent as they try and navigate their later years in youth-obsessed Los Angeles.

The show, created by prolific TV producer Chuck Lorre, won Douglas a Golden Globe and earned Arkin a nomination.

Announcing the upcoming third season would be its last, Lorre said: “The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it’s been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I’m excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter.”

No release date for the final season was announced, with TV production in Hollywood still in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kominsky Method ending after three seasons fits a familiar pattern for Netflix shows, with the streaming giant rarely allowing its original series to achieve lengthy lifespans.

