Netflix password clampdown: What it means for Irish subscribers of streaming platform

Netflix has begun its crackdown on subscribers in Ireland who are sharing their password with people who live outside of their household, in a bid to stop account sharing.

The streaming giant has said a Netflix account is “for use by one household”. Those wanting to share accounts “with someone who doesn’t live with you”, must pay an additional €4.99 per month for an extra member in the Ireland, £4.99 in the UK or $8 in the US.

However, extra members can only download and stream shows on one device at a time.

Under the changes, account holders will be asked to set a “primary location”, and while they can use Netflix on their smartphone, tablet or on a television in a hotel, use in homes other than your primary residence will be blocked.

The company previously indicated it may use data such as IP addresses and device identification to figure out whether a television, laptop or phone is part of the paying household’s legitimate device grouping or whether it’s benefitting from a paying member’s account.

Netflix expands its crackdown on password sharing

It comes after the company, which has lost subscribers amid stiffer competition and rising inflation, began clamping down on account sharing last year in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, before rolling out the extra member subscription in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain in February.

In a notice posted on the company’s website at the time, it said: “Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films.”

Netflix said it has begun sending emails to customers in the Ireland today about the policy changes.

A statement said: “Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

“We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices.

“It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV programmes – so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix.”

Netflix previously said it was comfortable with users sharing their passwords, with the company making a joke on Twitter in 2017 that said: “Love is sharing a password”.

Irish Netflix customers can choose from a basic, standard or premium which cost €8.99, €14.99 and €20.99 respectively. Account holders can use the service on Watch on four different devices at the same time with premium, two with Standard and one with the basic account.

Additional reporting by PA Media.